Patrick Mahomes passed for 257 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another score as host Kansas City snapped Detroit's four-game winning streak with a 30-17 win on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs improve to .500 by downing Lions

Hollywood Brown caught four passes for 45 yards and two touchdowns. Tight end Travis Kelce had six receptions for 78 yards for the Chiefs .

Jared Goff passed for 203 yards and two touchdowns for the Lions .

Detroit wide receiver Jameson Williams caught six passes for 66 yards and a touchdown, while tight end Sam LaPorta contributed five receptions for 55 yards and a touchdown. Jahmyr Gibbs gained 65 yards on 17 carries.

Kansas City held a 13-10 halftime advantage.

The Lions got a little too fancy after a long opening drive. On fourth-and- goal from the 1, running back David Montgomery threw an apparent touchdown pass to Goff. The officials called an illegal motion penalty to wipe it out. Detroit settled for Jake Bates' 28-yard field goal.

Kansas City responded with a touchdown on its first drive, a 6-yard pass from Mahomes to Xavier Worthy on fourth-and-3. Harrison Butker missed the extra point.

Detroit drove 71 yards in six plays during the ensuing possession, capped by Goff's 22-yard scoring pass to Williams.

After both the Chiefs and Lions turned the ball over on downs, Kansas City regained the lead with 37 seconds left in the first half. Mahomes scored on a 1-yard run just after a 17-yard completion to Kelce.

The Chiefs drove 81 yards after the third-quarter kickoff and scored on a 9-yard flip to Brown. Kansas City had four plays of at least 11 yards during the possession, which forged a 20-10 lead.

The Lions made it a three-point game with an 81-yard scoring drive. Montgomery caught two passes for 37 yards and Amon-Ra St. Brown had four receptions before Goff found LaPorta over the middle on a 4-yard touchdown pass with 14:14 left in the fourth quarter.

Mahomes then led his club on a 69-yard drive, culminating in a 3-yard scoring pass to Brown with 9:30 remaining in the fourth. The drive was aided by a roughing-the-passer penalty against Lions star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson.

Butker kicked a 33-yard field goal with 2:26 left in regulation.

Field Level Media

