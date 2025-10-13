Patrick Mahomes could be fined for taunting Brian Branch during Chiefs vs Lions game. Here's why

Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to an impressive win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday night. However, he may have to loosen his purse strings over something he did during the course of the game. Patrick Mahomes may face NFL fine for taunting Detroit Lions’ Brian Branch during Week 6 game(Getty Images via AFP)

Patrick Mahomes to be fined after Lions game?

As per Newsweek, Mahomes is likely to face a fine from the NFL for taunting the Lions’ safety Brian Branch. The incident in question happened at the fag end of the second quarter when Mahomes topped off a 55-yard drive with a touchdown. The three-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback ran the final yard to complete the play.

However, after having completed the touchdown, Mahomes seemed to taunt Branch by pointing towards his direction, dropping the ball, pretending to wipe his jersey, and flexing his bicep. This could attract censure from the NFL authorities, per the outlet.

Also read: Fight after Chiefs vs Lions game: What really happened between Brian Branch, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Patrick Mahomes?

As per Rule 12, Section 3, Article 1 of the NFL rules, behavior that “uses baiting or taunting acts or words that may engender ill will between teams” constitutes taunting. This is punishable by a fine of $11,593 for the first offense and $17,389 for a second offense.

In August this year, the NFL emphasized the need to restrict behavior that qualifies as unsportsmanlike conduct, especially taunting.

Cheifs vs Lions brawl

The interaction between Mahomes and Branch was not the only controversy that emerged from the game. As Yahoo Sports reported, a fight broke out between the two teams after the contest.

When the game was over, Mahomes extended his hand for a handshake towards Branch. However, the Lions’ safety completely ignored the gesture. But things took a turn for the worse when Branch approached wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and hit him in the facemask.

This led to a massive brawl between the two teams’ players. Smith-Schuster had to receive medical attention as he was seen holding a towel to his face. Chiefs coach Andy Reid confirmed that his nose had suffered some damage.

Branch is likely to face serious disciplinary action for his behavior, though he has apologized for his conduct. Within the game, though, Mahomes showed his quality, racking up four touchdowns – three passing and one rushing. With this win, the Chiefs are at .500 for the season.

FAQs:

1. Why is Patrick Mahomes likely to get a fine?

NFL doesn’t allow taunting behavior from players towards their opponents. Mahomes’ gesture towards Brian Branch is likely to be seen as taunting.

2. Who won the match between the Chiefs and Lions?

The Chiefs registered an impressive 30-17 win in the Week 6 game.

3. Who is Brian Branch?

Brian Branch is the safety for the Detroit Lions.