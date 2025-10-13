Mahomes makes big accusation on Lions, Brian Branch amid JuJu Smith-Schuster punch row: 'They can do all the...'

Patrick Mahomes was sensational on Sunday night as the Kansas City Chiefs bagged a 30-17 win against the Detroit Lions. Mahomes threw for 257 yards and had three touchdowns, adding in 32 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown. But the performance was overshadowed by a post-game altercation between both teams. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) tries to break up a fight between teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster and Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch.(AP)

When players from both teams shook hands after the game, Brian Branch rejected Mahomes' handshake before punching Chiefs wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Mahomes said, “I mean, we play the game in between the whistles. They can do all the extracurricular stuff they want to do. But we play the game in between the whistles.”

Meanwhile, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid revealed, "But pretty good damage to JuJu’s nose."

Branch was fuming at Smith-Schuster after the latter blocked him towards the end of the game, which the former felt was illegal. The Chiefs were not penalised for it.

Branch regretted his behaviour after the game. He said, "I did a little childish thing. But I’m tired of people doing stuff in between the plays and the ref don’t catch it, trying to bully me out there. But I should’ve never did it. It was childish."

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said, “I love Brian Branch, but what he did is inexcusable and it’s not going to be accepted here. It’s not what we do. It’s not what we’re about.”

Opening up on the altercation, Smith-Schuster said, "I think after the game, I expect to shake his hand and say, ‘Good game’ and move [Patrick Mahomes's] way. But he threw a punch. ... Me just blocking him, I'm just doing my job. I play between the whistles, and after the game he took advantage of what he did."