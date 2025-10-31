Why isn't Tyreek Hill playing tonight? Here's when the Miami Dolphins WR could return

As the Miami Dolphins take on the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football in Week 9, it will be the fifth straight week they will be without their star wide receiver, Tyreek Hill. The 31-year-old veteran WR suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 4 against the New York Jets and has been on the injured reserve since. Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill after his injury against the New York Jets in Week 4.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

The star wide receiver suffered multiple torn ligaments, including his ACL and a dislocated left knee, the Dolphins confirmed. On September 30, the organization announced that Hill had successfully undergone surgery on his knee to address the injury.

Jaylen Waddle has taken the WR1 position for the Dolphins. But has not lived up to the stature of Tyreek Hill, who continues to be one of the best wide-out players in NFL. With Waddle, the Dolphins have failed to win consecutive games this season. After their win against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8, the Dolphins now look to change that against the Ravens.

When Will Tyreek Hill Return? Is He Retiring?

Tyreek Hill is undergoing rehab after his knee surgery in September, which, according to coach Mike McDaniel, went well. The WR is now undergoing rehab, which could take between nine to 12 months. Additionally, his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, also said that Hill's surgery "went very well" and provided a timeline for his return.

Drew Rosenhaus said that the franchise is looking to get Tyreek Hill fit and ready by the start of the 2026-2027 season in September 2026. "Fortunately, everything was done with one procedure," he told the media. "The goal is for Tyreek to be ready for the start of next season."

Despite the positive news from the Dolphins and Hill's agent, ESPN reported last week that Tyreek Hill has not decided if he wants to continue playing football or retire. Appearing on teammate Terron Armstead's podcast, Hill said that he is happy with the career he has had, and if the injury turns out to be a career-ending injury, he will still be satisfied.

“At the end of the day, I feel like that decision is based on how I feel and where my mindset is at the moment,” Hill said. “I'm happy with the career that I've had. I love playing football, but it takes a lot — mentally and physically.”