Mike McDaniel firing row: Dolphins coach's job ‘in the air’ after Ravens game; locker room questions emerge

Mike McDaniel is in the hot seat. The Miami Dolphins (2-6) head coach is facing fire calls after his team's poor show against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday. At the time of writing this story, the hosts were trailing Lamar Jackson and co 28-6 in the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Head coach Mike McDaniel of the Miami Dolphins looks on against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter(Getty Images via AFP)

As home fans booed McDaniel and the Dolphins, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the coach's job status is ‘firmly up in the air’.

"Safe to say Mike McDaniel's job status is firmly up in the air," Rapoport said on X, platform formerly known as Twitter, just before the Dolphins vs Ravens game.

The NFL insider, however, added that several factors will determine owner Stephen Ross' decision.

"On the hot seat, as they say. I do not sense anything imminent from owner Stephen Ross, who likes him, believes in him and has invested in him. But here is how McDaniel is going to be judged. How do the players respond? What is it like in the locker room? Do they keep playing for him, or do they not, and can you see it? That is going to determine whether he keeps his job."

McDaniel is in his fourth season as the Dolphins' head coach. The 42-year-old led the team to the playoffs in his first two years. However, Miami slid to 8-9 last year and is 2-6 this season.

The Dolphins are No. 21 in points per game and No. 26 in PPG allowed. They suffered blowout losses to the Indianapolis Colts (33-8) and the Cleveland Browns (31-6). The Ravens game was another shocker for the players and fans.

McDaniel signed a four-year deal in February 2022 worth approximately $13 million, averaging $3.25 million annually, according to ESPN. He was signed to a multi-year contract extension last year.