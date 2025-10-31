What happened to Nikola Topic? Oklahoma City Thunder guard reveals health scare

Nikola Topic, Oklahoma City Thunder guard, has been diagnosed with testicular cancer, and his treatment is already underway. As per ESPN, this information was provided by the Thunder’s general manager, Sam Presti, to reporters on Thursday. Oklahoma City Thunder guard Nikola Topic diagnosed with testicular cancer, undergoing treatment(Instagram/@nikola14topic)

Also read: Watch | Austin Reaves sends hilarious message to Luka Doncic and LeBron James after Timberwolves win

Nikola Topic's cancer diagnosis

The 20-year-old underwent a procedure at the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston earlier this month for a biopsy. Presti revealed that the diagnosis had been revealed some days later, but the Serbian player asked his team not to make it public until his treatment began.

The Thunder general manager also added that doctors are “extremely positive” about Topic’s treatment and expect him to make a full recovery.

“Our only expectations for him are to focus on this,” Presti said, per ESPN. “This is his most important priority. He'll be back playing basketball when he's able to, but we're not putting any time length or expectations on that, obviously. He has our total support, encouragement and love.”

Also read: Who is Trey Yesavage? 5 facts on Toronto Blue Jays star

Nikola Topic’s career

While he is likely to make a full recovery, the emergence of cancer is another blow to the young career of Nikola Topic. He missed the entire last season due to a torn ACL, AP reports. He did feature in the summer league and also started in a preseason game against the Charlotte Hornets, which his team won 135-114.

The Serbian guard is yet to make his debut in the NBA. He was picked in the first round of the 2024 draft – 12th overall – but had to wait till this year to don the Thunder jersey, albeit for a preseason game.

In that contest against the Hornets, he spent 31.5 minutes on the court and recorded 10 points, seven assists, four rebounds, three turnovers and one steal. He had a field goal percentage of 44.4, as per the NBA’s official website.

With the diagnosis of cancer, the youngster is set to miss most, if not the whole, of this season.

FAQs:

Who is Nikola Topic?

Topic is a Serbian basketball player who was selected by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2024 NBA Draft.

How many games has Topic played in the NBA so far?

He is yet to make his debut in the NBA.

At what position was he drafted by the Thunder?

He was the 12th overall pick in the first round of the 2024 draft.