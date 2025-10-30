Who is Trey Yesavage? 5 facts on Toronto Blue Jays star

In World Series Game 5 on Wednesday at Dodger Stadium, Trey Yesavage struck out 12 batters in seven innings, breaking the previous rookie mark for most strikeouts in a Fall Classic game, which was previously held by Don Newcombe of the 1949 Brooklyn Dodgers (11). Amid Yesavage’s latest achievement, here is a look at other records held by the pitcher for the Toronto Blue Jays, as per MLB.com. Trey Yesavage five facts: Most swings and misses, 10 strikeouts in World Series history, and more(Getty Images via AFP)

Second pitcher with 10 strikeouts in World Series history

Yesavage is also the second pitcher in World Series history to have at least 10 strikeouts in the first five innings of a game. In the process, he joined Sandy Koufax, who had achieved the same feat in Game 1 in 1963.

Youngest pitcher with 10 strikeouts

Yesavage was the youngest pitcher with 10 strikeouts or more in a World Series game at 22 years and 93 days. At the time, he surpassed Smoky Joe Wood, who struck out 11 in Game 1 in 1912 at 22 years and 349 days. He was also the third-youngest pitcher to have at least 10 strikeouts in a postseason game. At the time, he was slightly older than only John Candelaria in the 1975 National League Championship Series Game 3.

Most swings and misses in a World Series game

With 23 swings and misses, including 14 on his slider and seven on his splitter, Yesavage also holds the record for the most swings and misses by a pitcher in a World Series game under 2008 pitch tracking.

Yesavage surpassed Don Newcombe's 1949 record

With 12 strikeouts in a World Series game, Yesavage surpassed Don Newcombe’s 11 in Game 1 in 1949. Yesavage’s 12 strikeouts also marked the most in World Series history by a pitcher in a game in which he did not walk a batter.

In Game 2 of the American League Division Series, Yesavage also had 11 strikeouts. As a result, he also became the first rookie in postseason history with multiple 10-strikeout games.

Struck out nine Dodgers batters

The pitcher from Pennsylvania also struck out all nine batters in the Dodgers’ starting lineup in a jaw-dropping performance. In the process, Yesavage became the third starting pitcher to strike out each batter in a starting lineup in World Series history.

With this record, Yesavage joined Bob Gibson in Game 1 of the 1968 World Series and Randy Johnson in Game 2 of the 2001 World Series.

FAQs:

How many strikeouts did Yesavage have in Game 2 of the American League Division Series?

Yesavage had 11 strikeouts in Game 2 of the American League Division Series.

How old was Yesavage when he became the youngest pitcher to get 10 strikeouts?

Yesavage became the youngest pitcher with 10 strikeouts in a World Series game at 22 years and 93 days.

How old is Trey Yesavage?

Trey Yesavage is 22 years old.