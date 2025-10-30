Who are Trey Yesavage’s parents? All on Toronto Blue Jays star's family

Trey Yesavage’s rise to stardom has been one of baseball’s best stories this year. The 22-year-old rookie pitcher went from throwing in front of small Single-A crowds to striking out 12 batters in a World Series game at Dodger Stadium - a moment that instantly made him a Toronto Blue Jays legend. Blue Jays rookie Trey Yesavage makes World Series history. Here’s what to know about his parents and ethnicity.(Getty Images via AFP)

In the stands were his parents, Dave and Cheryl Yesavage, quietly watching from seats surrounded by Dodgers fans. They have been with him through every step - from backyard games in Pennsylvania to baseball’s biggest stage.

Who are Trey Yesavage’s parents?

Trey was born to Dave and Cheryl Yesavage, who raised him alongside his two brothers, Chase and Cole. The family is based in Pennsylvania, where Trey developed his passion for sports at a young age. His parents, both professionals in their fields, have balanced demanding careers while supporting their son’s baseball journey.

Trey Yesavage’s Mother: Cheryl Yesavage

Cheryl Yesavage is a physician assistant with over 20 years of experience in spinal and pain management. She works at Keystone Spine & Pain Management Center and is affiliated with Penn State Health St. Joseph and Reading Hospital.

A 1993 graduate of King’s College, she earned her Bachelor of Science and went on to specialize in non-operative spinal care. Friends and colleagues describe her as calm under pressure - a trait that perhaps runs in the family, given her son’s poise on the mound.

Trey Yesavage’s Father: Dave Yesavage

Trey’s father, Dave Yesavage, has built a long career in workplace safety and management. He earned a Bachelor’s degree in Kinesiology from Penn State University and later a Master’s in Safety Sciences from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

During his time at Penn State, Dave worked as an assistant strength and conditioning coach, helping athletes train - experience that may have quietly shaped Trey’s discipline and focus. For the last 28 years, Dave has been with Waste Management Inc., where he now serves as Director of Safety Operations, per Zoominfo.

Trey Yesavage’s ethnicity

Trey Yesavage is of American descent, born and raised in Pennsylvania. His family background is rooted in the US. From a small-town upbringing to the roar of Dodger Stadium, Trey Yesavage’s story - and his parents’ quiet support - is one to remember.

