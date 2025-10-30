Watch | Austin Reaves sends hilarious message to Luka Doncic and LeBron James after Timberwolves win

Austin Reaves hit a floater at the buzzer to guide the Los Angeles Lakers to a thrilling win against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night in Minneapolis. Reaves pulled off a 28-point, 16-assist night as the Lakers clinched a 116-115 victory over the Timberwolves. With Luka Doncic and LeBron James sidelined due to injury issues, Reaves continued his sensational series of performances. Following the game against the Timberwolves, Reaves was heard making a comical request to Doncic and LeBron. Austin Reaves made a hilarious request to Luka Doncic and LeBron James after win against the Timberwolves.(Getty Images via AFP)

Austin Reaves’ reaction

In a post shared by ESPN on X, Reaves was heard being told, “I'm sure, you will get a text from Luka and LeBron after this one.” Responding to it, Reaves jokingly said, “They will probably tell me I suck because I missed like 14 shots, get back my brother and LeBron.”

Reaves’ terrific show helped the Lakers claim their second win of the season against the Timberwolves. Reaves produced a career-high 51 points, along with 11 rebounds and 9 assists in a victory against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday and followed it up with 41 points against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday. “That guy is going to show up in the big moments. I'm not surprised. He's done that many times in his career,” Lakers coach JJ Redick said, per ESPN.

Timberwolves' injury woes

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves were without top scorer Anthony Edwards, who had missed his second consecutive game due to tightness in his right hamstring. Edwards is expected to miss around two weeks because of the injury. Julius Randle of the Timberwolves showcased an impressive performance, with 33 points, five rebounds and six assists. According to Reuters, the Timberwolves’ Jaden McDaniels added 30 points on 11-for-19 shooting, going 3-for-4 from deep.

