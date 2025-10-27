Search
Mon, Oct 27, 2025
Why is Luka Doncic not playing tonight? Here's when Lakers star could be back amid injury woes

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Oct 27, 2025 07:34 am IST

Lakers star Luka Doncic missed Sunday’s game vs. Kings with a finger sprain and leg contusion; he’s expected to be back sometime in November.

Luka Doncic, the Los Angeles Lakers star, was out of Sunday night's NBA game against the Sacramento Kings due to a left finger sprain and a lower left leg contusion. He is expected to be out for a week and will likely return a week into November.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic shoots the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)
Marcus Smart replaced the 26-year-old on the Kings roster against the Kings - a move that is likely to continue for the next one week, till Doncic returns from his injury. A lot of weight rests on Smart's shoulder as the Lakers recover from the blow of Doncic's injury.

Acquired from the Dallas Mavericks this offseason, Doncic had been carrying a lot of the scoring onus in the absence of the Lakers' star forward, Lebron James, who is also out with an injury.

In the 2025 NBA season, so far, Doncic has played two games for the Lakers, scoring 46 points to go with w11.5 rebounds across 38 minutes on the court. The Lakers next face the Portland Trailblazers, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Memphis Grizzlies and will have to do without their star forward in them.

This story is being updated.

Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
