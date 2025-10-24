How LeBron James has been linked to NBA betting scandal: Who is Damon Jones and why was he indicted? Explained

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James' name has come up in the course of the FBI investigations into illegal betting and high-stakes poker games, which allegedly involved the Lucchese, Bonanno, Gambino and Genovese mafia families, as per The Athletic. Damon Jones worked with LeBron James during the latter's 2022-2023 season with the LA Lakers. (Getty Images via AFP)

The connection to James comes from indictment documents viewed by The Athletic. Over thirty people have been arrested, including NBA stars and mafia, in the course of the FBI operations.

How is LeBron James linked to the matter?

Damon Jones, who worked with James during the 2022-23, and had restricted access to the Lakers, allegedly shared non-public in formation about the basketballer with gamblers, The Athletic reported.

On Feb. 9, 2023, Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks faced off with James sitting it out. He was ruled out due to ankle soreness. The FBI indictment noted that Jones, who was a friend of James and not a Lakers' employee, sold or tried to profit from such non-public information, as per The Athletic.

Jones along with alleged conspirators, Eric Earnest and Marves Fairley, sought to profit from bets on who would not be playing or if they'd pull themselves out of games early. LeBron James was reportedly unaware that Jones shared information about his playing status, the publication further noted.

Who is Damon Jones? Indictment explained

Jones is a veteran of the NBA with 11 years in the game. He's been the assistant coach of the Cavaliers. He was arrested on federal charges linked to the illegal sports betting and organized poker games. Prosecutors have alleged that Jones gave non-public information and news about lineups to co-conspirators, which let them place lucrative bets on NBA games.

Notably, Jones also shared information about another top Lakers player, the indictment reportedly said. He had learnt the player was hurt and his minutes or performance would be impacted. Based on the information a bet was placed by Fairley, but not only did Lakers win the game, but the player in question played to form.