Heat’s Terry Rozier arrested in FBI sports betting probe alongside five others: Report

Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier was arrested Thursday morning at an Orlando hotel in connection with an FBI investigation into sports betting, according to an ESPN report. The former Louisville standout was absent from Miami's season-opening defeat against the Magic on Wednesday, as reported by The New York Post. Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier was arrested in Orlando amid an FBI investigation into sports betting. (Photo by Carmen Mandato / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Kash Patel and the Eastern District of New York to hold a press conference

According to a press release, FBI Director Kash Patel and officials from the Eastern District of New York are set to hold a press conference on Thursday morning to provide more details on the case and to discuss "numerous arrests in illegal sports betting and poker games schemes,” including two indictments.

The 31-year-old player had been under scrutiny for unusual betting activity during his tenure with the Hornets, particularly in connection with a March 2023 game. However, no violation was found by the NBA, as reported by The New York Post.

NBA spokesman Mike Bass said, “In March 2023, the NBA was alerted to unusual betting activity related to Terry Rozier’s performance in a game between Charlotte and New Orleans,” earlier this year.

He continued, "The league conducted an investigation and did not find a violation of NBA rules. We are now aware of an investigation by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York related to this matter and have been cooperating with that investigation.” At the time, Rozier did not comment on the matter.

In January, he said, “On advice from counsel, I can’t answer any questions about that matter."

Rozier among 6 other people arrested: Report

Rozier is one of the six individuals charged Thursday for allegedly transforming professional basketball into a criminal gambling operation by using inside information to place illegal bets, law enforcement sources told ABC News.