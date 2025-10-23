Why VJ Edgecombe's unique feat during 76ers debut has brought up LeBron comparisons

VJ Edgecombe made some history in his first quarter in the NBA. Making his debut for the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, the rookie took no time to break LeBron James' 22-year-old record, drawing comparisons with the all-time scoring leader. The 20-year-old scored as many as 34 points on debut to help the visitors beat the Boston Celtics 117-116. VJ Edgecombe #77 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts after a basket in the third quarter of the game against the Boston Celtics (Getty Images via AFP)

The No 3 overall pick from Baylor University exploded for 14 points in the first quarter against the Celtics at TD Garden, surpassing James’ mark of 12 points in the opening quarter of his own debut back in 2003.

Edgecombe’s record-setting performance came 22 years to the day after LeBron’s iconic first game against the Sacramento Kings. The rookie showed off his complete offensive arsenal in those first 12 minutes. He hit three 3-pointers, dished out two assists, and at one stretch, scored 10 straight points for Philadelphia. His most electric moment came midway through the quarter when he blew past Xavier Tillman and threw down a powerful dunk, with Jaylen Brown opting not to challenge him at the rim - a clear “business decision.”

Philadelphia fans won’t have to wait long to see more. The Sixers return home for their season home opener Saturday night at Xfinity Mobile Arena against the Charlotte Hornets, where all eyes will once again be on the league’s newest record-breaking rookie.

Who is VJ Edgecombe?

VJ Edgecombe, born Valdez Drexel Edgecombe Jr. on July 30, 2005, in Bimini, Bahamas, is a 20-year-old Bahamian player for the Philadelphia 76ers. Selected third overall in the 2025 NBA Draft after one standout season at Baylor University, Edgecombe is a 6-foot-5 guard known for his explosive athleticism, defensive prowess, and transition scoring.

He grew up in modest circumstances, with his family facing electricity shortages for seven years, which fueled his drive to succeed. Edgecombe moved to the US in ninth grade, attending Victory International Institute in Florida before transferring to Long Island Lutheran High School in New York.

A consensus five-star recruit and No 5 prospect in the 2024 class, he committed to Baylor in January 2024, where he averaged 16.5 points, 3.8 assists, and 2.0 steals in four games during FIBA Olympic qualifying, impressing alongside Buddy Hield and DeAndre Ayton.

In his freshman year at Baylor, Edgecombe earned preseason and postseason Conference Freshman of the Year honors, helping the Bears reach the NCAA Tournament.