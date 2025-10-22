Why is LeBron James not playing against the Warriors? Latest on the Lakers star's injury

NBA star LeBron James will not be part of the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the Golden State Warriors on October 21. The 40-year-old picked up an injury, which will see him miss the action. LeBron James didn't play any preseason games this year.(Getty Images via AFP)

As the Lakers look ahead to the NBA's opening night, many are asking what happened to James, who happens to be entering the last season of his contract with the club after opting into the $52.6 million player option in late June.

What happened to LeBron James

The Lakers announced on October 9 that James was dealing with a sciatica issue on his right side, and noted that he'd miss the first few weeks of the regular season.

The team had also updated that James would be re-evaluated in three to four weeks since the announcement. They'd earlier said that James was dealing with a nerve irritation in his glute.

Neither did James play any preseason games this year, he also did not practice fully with the team. Speaking of the veteran's injury, coach JJ Reddick said that he was on his ‘own timeline’ in progressing from the injury, as per USA Today.

What is sciatica?

Sciatica is the pain that travels along the Sciatic nerve, Mayo Clinic notes, adding that the sciatic nerve travels from the buttocks and down each leg.

“Sciatica most often happens when a herniated disk or an overgrowth of bone puts pressure on the lumbar spine nerve roots. This happens ‘upstream’ from the sciatic nerve,” Mayo Clinic also notes. It can lead to inflammation, pain, and even some numbness in the leg that's impacted.

“The pain can vary from a mild ache to a sharp, burning pain. Sometimes it feels like a jolt or electric shock. It can be worse when coughing or sneezing or sitting a long time,” Mayo Clinic further notes.