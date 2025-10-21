NBA 2025-26 season: All 30 teams' opening night jerseys revealed

The NBA’s new season tips off on October 21. Apart from speculation about which teams will make the playoffs, there is also excitement about the new jerseys. NBA’s new season: Opening night jerseys for all teams in the 2025-26 season revealed(AP)

In August this year, the NBA’s official X account posted a teaser about the jerseys that would be used this year. It was a poster with the caption: “It’s time to RE-IMAGINE what your favorite uniform could become. 2025-26 Nike NBA City Edition Uniforms. Let the RE-MIX begin.”

Here is what we know about the jerseys the various teams will wear in their respective first games of the season.

Houston Rockets

The Rockets will take to the court on opening day in their Icon edition jersey, as per NBA.com. It is primarily red with black outlines and stripes down the side.

Oklahoma City Thunder

The Thunder players will sport their Icon edition uniform. It will have the famous ‘Thunder blue’ color, derived from the Oklahoma state flag. Secondary brand colors are present in the trim details, NBA.com reports.

Golden State Warriors

The Warriors, too, would be donning their Icon edition jersey, which has their traditional dark blue color with a dash of yellow. The depiction of the Bay Bridge in the front is another unique feature of the jersey.

Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers would also be in their Icon edition jersey, featuring the famous purple and gold combination.

Brooklyn Nets

Nets would wear the Association edition uniform, white in base and with black outlines, as per NBA’s website.

Charlotte Hornets

According to NBA’s website, the Icon edition jersey of the Hornets for their opening game would be a “teal uniform” with “white elements with purple accents, including white double pinstripes on the jersey that recall the second iteration of uniforms worn by the original Charlotte Hornets from 1997-2002.”

Miami Heat

The Heat would wear the Icon edition, which is black with red outlines.

Orlando Magic

Magic would don the Association edition uniform. It is white in base with black pinstripes and blue boundaries.

Toronto Raptors

Raptors go in with their Association edition jersey, which is white in base and has bands of red on the front of the vest and on one leg of the shorts, adding a unique feature.

Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks will wear the Icon edition that has “a torch red base with white filled numbers, letters, and marks are bordered in legacy yellow. The side inserts of white and yellow stripes run the length of the full jersey and shorts,” the official website of the league says.

Philadelphia 76ers

The Association edition jersey of the 76ers has a white base with red, white, and blue strips running down the sides and on the neckline.

Boston Celtics

The Celtics’ Icon edition uniform would have their unique Irish green base with white trims.

Detroit Pistons

The Pistons go in with their Icon edition jersey featuring the royal blue color of the team with red running down the sides and on the edges.

Chicago Bulls

Bulls will wear their Association edition uniform with a white base and splashes of red.

New Orleans Pelicans

For the Pelicans, it is the Association edition in their first game with a white base and golden color on the sides and neckline.

Memphis Grizzlies

Finally, we have a team starting their season with the Classic edition. It would feature a black base but with red and turquoise stripes and a dash of white on the outline.

Washington Wizards

The Wizards are opting for the Association edition. It has red shoulders, a blue stripe in the center of the vest, and a white base. The shorts are white with red and blue stripes on the side.

Milwaukee Bucks

The Icon edition jersey of the Bucks has their unique dark green color with outlines and patches of Cream City rainbow color, as per NBA.com.

Los Angeles Clippers

The Clippers’ Icon edition uniform has their iconic navy blue color and red and white stripes, and outline. It also has a Pacific blue stripe running down the sides of the shorts.

Utah Jazz

Jazz’s Association edition has a white base with a very unique mountain range design on the vest and the shorts. The mountain range is depicted in mountain purple.

Sacramento Kings

Kings go in with their Association edition that has a white base and a purple band running down the side of the entire jersey.

Phoenix Suns

The Suns have their Icon edition jersey for their season opener and it has a blue base and “streaking sunburst with an embroidered Suns wordmark above stitched drop shadow numbers.”

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Timberwolves’ Association edition has a unique look with a white base and “core color combination of midnight navy and lake blue.”

Portland Trailblazers

The Icon edition of the Trailblazers has the traditional black base with a diagonal red and white stripe in the front of the vest.

Cleveland Cavaliers

In their Icon edition, the Cavaliers have a full red uniform with the name of the team and jersey number in gold.

New York Knicks

The Association edition of the Knicks jersey has a white base with a blue waistband and names and numbers in orange.

San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs go in with their Icon edition black jersey that has “Spurs Silver side inserts,” as per NBA.com

Dallas Mavericks

It is the Association edition for the Mavericks, and it is a predominantly white uniform with a dash of blue.

Indiana Pacers

The Pacers open their season with the Association edition jersey that has a white base and with gold and navy blue patterns on the sides and in the front.

Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets start their season in the Icon edition uniform that has a midnight blue base and white outlines.

FAQs

When does the new NBA season start?

The new season starts on October 21, Tuesday.

How many teams are there in the NBA?

30

How many matches will be played on the opening night?

Two. Houston Rockets vs Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers.