Why was NBA YoungBoys's Atlanta concert canceled? What we know amid Key to Atlanta row

Rapper NBA YoungBoy's concert at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, on October 18 has been canceled, the venue announced on X. The cancelation came amidst a row over the rapper allegedly receiving the Key to Atlanta award on stage at a concert in the city earlier. NBA YoungBoy's concert at Atlanta's State Farm Arena as been canceled.(X/ Live Music)

Real name Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, rapper NBA YoungBoy carried out a brief performance on stage when he was purportedly awarded the 'Key to Atlanta' honor - an honorary award given by the city’s mayor to individuals who have made significant contributions to the community. But the Mayor's office denied the claim, and issued a statement refuting it.

Now, shortly after the row over the 'Key to Atlanta' honor, State Farm Arena announced that the concert on Saturday has been canceled. However, a reason for the cancellation was not provided.

"State Farm Area has made the decision to cancel the NBA YoungBoy show scheduled for Saturday, October 18, in Atlanta," the statement read.

How To Get Refund For The NBA YoungBoy Concert?

State Farm Arena said in its statement about the cancellation that refunds will be issued automatically for those who have purchased tickets from Ticketmaster. Those who have purchased tickets from a third-party seller have been asked to contact the seller for refunds.

The statement noted: “If you purchased through Ticketmaster, refunds will be issued automatically. If you purchased from a third-party seller, please reach out to your point of purchase.”

NBA YoungBoy's 'Key To Atlanta' Row Explained

NBA YoungBoy sparked a controversy after making some dressed-up individuals to falsely award him the 'Key To Atlanta' honor. Soon after the episode, which happened on stage, NBA YoungBoy went on to perform his diss track, 'I Hate YoungBoy,' attacking two of Atlanta's beloved rappers, Lil Baby and Gucci Mane.

Shortly afterwards, the City of Atlanta and the Mayor's Office of Film, Entertainment, and Nightlife issued a statement denying that the honor was given to NBA YoungBoy.

"While we respect all individuals and agencies who choose to recognize cultural or community impact, the City of Atlanta and the Mayor's Office of Film, Entertainment, and Nightlife were not involved in this presentation," it read. “This recognition was made by representatives of Fulton County and the State of Georgia.”