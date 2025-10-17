Ace Frehley cause of death: How did KISS guitarist die? First details here

Ace Frehley, the former lead guitarist of KISS, died at 74 on Thursday in Morristown, New Jersey. He was put on life support a few weeks back, but given his health had not shown signs of improvement, TMZ had reported his family members were considering turning off the life support. Ace Frehley was a founding member of KISS along with Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley and Peter Criss.(X/@Breaking911)

Frehley's death was announced by his family in a statement. They said “We are completely devastated and heartbroken. In his last moments, we were fortunate enough to have been able to surround him with loving, caring, peaceful words, thoughts, prayers and intentions as he left this earth. We cherish all of his finest memories, his laughter, and celebrate his strengths and kindness that he bestowed upon others. The magnitude of his passing is of epic proportions, and beyond comprehension. Reflecting on all of his incredible life achievements, Ace’s memory will continue to live on forever!”, as per Rolling Stone.

Ace Frehley cause of death

Ace Frehley's cause of death is not immediately known. However, he had suffered a brain bleed after a fall in his studio, due to which he had to be hospitalized.

A brain bleed or intracranial hemorrhage is a type of stroke. It causes blood to pool between the brain and skull, which prevents oxygen from reaching the brain, as per Cleveland Clinic. It has been defined as life-threatening and something that needs quick treatment for the best outcome.

Brain bleeds are said to be common after falls or traumatic injuries. Cleveland Clinic also noted that the severity of a brain bleed depends on its size, cause, location inside the skull, and the amount of time between the bleed and treatment.

Frehley was with KISS from 1973 to 1982, after which he started his band Frehley's Comet, where he played from 1984 to 1988. Dubbed ‘The Spaceman’ Frehley helped KISS make songs like Rock and Roll All Nite and Detroit Rock City.