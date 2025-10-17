Ace Frehley family: All on KISS star's ex-wife Jeanette Trerotola and daughter Monique

Ace Frehley, the founder of the New York-based rock band KISS, is currently on life support with brain bleeding, his team told the entertainment news outlet, TMZ, on Thursday. According to the sources cited by TMZ, Frehley's "prognosis" is not good, and his condition has not improved since he was placed on life support. His family is reportedly considering turning his life support off. Ace Frehley with his daughter, Monique.(Ace Frehley on Facebook)

Frehley's family includes his daughter, Monique Frehley, and his ex-wife, Jeannette Trerotola. Here's everything we know about the rock band founder's family.

Ace Frehley Family: Who Is Daughter Monique And Ex-Wife Jeanette?

Ace Frehley and Jeanette Trerotola got married on and May 1, 1976. Their daughter, Monique Frehley, was born on July 6, 1980. Jeanette is an Italian-American actress born on June 21, 1952. Monique is a musician and has occasionally appeared in the public eye alongside her father. In 2023, she and Ace got matching "Ace" tattoos.

Ace and Monica Frehley often hung out together, as this post from 2019 on Ace Frehley's Facebook page shows.

Ace Frehley's Health Update: Here's The Latest

Ace Frehley's health woes started with a fall at his studio on October 6, 2025. His official Facebook page described it as a "minor fall" but said that all his concert dates for 2025 now stand canceled. "He is fine, but against his wishes, his doctor insists that he refrain from travel at this time," the statement read.

But, over the past two weeks, his condition deteriorated after the 74-year-old reportedly suffered a brain bleed. It led to his hospitalization, and subsequently, he was put on life support. It was not immediately clear why his condition deteriorated suddenly.

However, despite rumors that he may have passed away, a representative of Ace Frehley told the outlet Alternative Nation that he is alive and battling a brain bleed at the hospital.

"I am Ace Frehley's exclusive worldwide booking Agent… I am in direct contact with his people and there has been NO confirmation that Mr. Frehley has passed at this moment,” the representative reportedly said.