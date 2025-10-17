Ace Frehley brain bleed: What to know about condition that put KISS guitarist on life support

Ace Frehley the original lead guitarist for KISS is reportedly on life support after suffering a brain bleed. Frehley is in the hospital and the prognosis is not good, as per TMZ. Ace Frehley was a founding member of KISS and collaborated with Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley and Peter Criss. (X/@EddieTrunk)

The publication further reported that the 74-year-old suffered a brain bleed when he suffered a fall in his studio a couple of weeks back. This had forced him to cancel his tour dates, but Frehley's health has reportedly not improved in the meantime.

What is brain bleed?

A brain bleed or intracranial hemorrhage is a type of stroke. It causes blood to pool between the brain and skull, which prevents oxygen from reaching the brain, as per Cleveland Clinic.

The condition has been defined as life-threatening and it needs quick treatment for the best outcome. Cleveland Clinic further noted that in case of nose bleeds, blood vessels leak blood or burst. When the blood collects, it causes pressure against the brain.

Brain bleeds are said to be common after falls or traumatic injuries. People with unmanaged high blood pressure might also get it, Cleveland Clinic notes. Brain bleed can be within the skull but outside the brain tissue, or it can be inside the brain tissue.

Cleveland Clinic notes that the severity of a brain bleed depends on its size, cause, location inside the skull, and the amount of time between the bleed and treatment.

Who is Ace Frehley?

Frehley was a founding member of KISS and collaborated with Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley and Peter Criss. He was with them from 1973 to 1982, leaving due to creative differences and substance abuse issues.

He then went on to have a solo career and founded Frehley's Comet, his own band. He was nicknamed ‘The Spaceman’ and played with them from 1984 to 1988. He rejoined for the 1996 reunion tour and remained with the band till 2002. He's helped KISS make songs like Rock and Roll All Nite and Detroit Rock City.

While some claimed that Frehley is dead, his family shared an update that he's alive, though TMZ reported that his family is considering turning off life support.