What happened to Ace Frehley? Here's the latest on the KISS star's health struggles

Ace Frehley, the founding member of the rock band KISS, recently canceled his scheduled tours in 2025 after a fall in his studio. His studio had announced in a Facebook post on October 6. Now, rumors are circulating that the 74 may have passed away, but those appear to be untrue. Ace Frehley, the founding member of the rock band, KISS. (X/@JeremyWhiteMTL)

It started with a Facebook comment by Rikki Rockett, the drummer of the rock band Poison, who said that Frehley has passed away but his family is waiting on the announcement. But TMZ reported that Frehley is currently on life support with a brain bleed. Sources told the outlet that his “prognosis is not good.”

Here's a screenshot of Rikki Rockett's comment:

According to the report, Ace Frehley is currently on life support, but his condition has not improved. Given the current condition, his family is reportedly considering turning off the life support as soon as Thursday evening. As of now, Frehley is alive "against his wishes," the sources cited in the TMZ report noted.

Frehley's family includes his ex-wife, Jeanette, and daughter, Monique.

What Happened To Ace Frehley?

Ace Frehley suffered a fall in his studio on Monday, October 6, and was hospitalized, according to a statement on his official Instagram page. As a result, his concerts in 2025 were canceled.

"Ace had a minor fall in his studio, resulting in a trip to the hospital," the post read. "He is fine, but against his wishes, his doctor insists that he refrain from travel at this time.

“As a result, he is forced to cancel his performance at the Antelope Valley Fair in Lancaster, California on Friday, September 26th.”

His condition reportedly deteriorated over the last few weeks, and he was admitted to the hospital and eventually placed on life support. Ace Frehley lives in New York City.