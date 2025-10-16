Tortuga Music Festival 2026 lineup: Kenny Chesney, Post Malone and Riley Green confirmed as headliners

The lineup for the Tortuga Music Festival 2026 has finally been announced and it ropes in a lot of stars to look forward to. Returning to Fort Lauderdale Beach Park from April 10-12 next year, the three-day festival will feature headliners Kenny Chesney, Post Malone, and Riley Green. The 2026 edition of Tortuga Festival marks a major return for Chesney who headlined the first edition of the music festival in 2013, Sun Sentinel reported. The Tortuga Music Festival 2026 will take place from April 10–12, 2026 at Fort Lauderdale Beach Park, Florida.(Instagram/tortugamusicfestival)

“I love everything about Tortuga,” Chesney said in a statement. “To be on the Atlantic Ocean with all that beach, the sea to one side and A1A to the other, is everything this music is made of.”

Post Malone makes his country festival debut

Perhaps the biggest surprise of this year’s lineup is Post Malone, who has successfully bridged genres with his country-infused 2024 album F-1 Trillion, according to Sun Sentinel.

The album, which features collaborations with Dolly Parton, Luke Combs, and Morgan Wallen, topped both the Billboard 200 and Country Album charts. Fans can expect to hear hit tracks like I Had Some Help, Guy for That and Pour Me a Drink apart from his mainstream favorites like Circles, Sunflower, and Rockstar.

Meanwhile, country singer Riley Green rounds out the headlining trio, bringing his Southern charm and hits like There Was This Girl and I Wish Grandpas Never Died.

Diverse lineup blends country, rock, and hip-hop

In addition to the headlining acts, Tortuga 2026 will feature a variety of beloved faces and emerging performers. The lineup includes Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line, Dwight Yoakam, Russell Dickerson, Dustin Lynch, Amanda Shires, Brittney Spencer, and Flatland Cavalry.

Ice Cube will be a special addition, offering an extra flavor to the festival alongside classic pop-rock mainstays The Fray, Colbie Caillat and Afroman, to name a few, along with a host of local performers, such as Fort Lauderdale's Adam David, winner of The Voice 2025.

Music, fun and care for the Ocean

Since its inception in 2013, Tortuga Music Festival has combined music with a greater mission — serving as a platform for marine and ocean-based conservation. The family-run Rock the Ocean Foundation organizes Tortuga, providing funding in support of ocean sustainability initiatives as a portion of ticket sales from the festival, NBC Miami reported.

The festival has a Conservation Village that is home to dozens of exhibits and organizations focusing on marine-life protection and coastal ecosystem sustainability. More than $6 million has been raised from past events for these environmental initiatives.

Ticket information

Tickets for Tortuga Music Festival 2026 go on sale on Saturday at 10 AM on TortugaMusicFestival.com. VIP and hotel packages are available at Tortuga.vibee.com. Family and friends who have attended prior events can opt for Tier 1 alumni pricing that starts at $335, while a premium VIP pass may become available for $2,685.

FAQs:

When and where is Tortuga Music Festival 2026?

The festival will take place from April 10–12, 2026, at Fort Lauderdale Beach Park, Florida.

Who are the headliners?

Kenny Chesney, Post Malone and Riley Green will headline, joined by Ice Cube and a range of other artists.

What are the ticket prices?

Prices start at $335 for general admission and can go up to $2,685 for top-tier VIP passes.