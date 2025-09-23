The Weeknd cancels Global Citizen NYC performance, Cardi B tapped as replacement; see full lineup

The Weeknd has officially stepped down as a headliner for the 2025 Global Citizen Festival, with Cardi B now set to take his place. The Weeknd will not be performing at the 2025 Global Citizen Festival in NYC.(Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

In a statement shared via Instagram Stories on Monday (Sept. 22), the singer wrote, “I regret to share that, due to personal reasons, I am unable to perform at Global Citizen. Thank you to my fans for taking action with them, as I believe in their mission deeply. Thank you for understanding and support.”

The Weeknd was originally scheduled to co-headline the festival alongside Shakira. The rest of the lineup includes Tyla, Ayra Starr, Mariah the Scientist, Camilo, and Elyanna.

The Global Citizen Festival is set for Saturday, Sept. 27, on the Great Lawn in New York City’s Central Park.