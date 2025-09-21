Cardi B addresses rumors Stefon Diggs fathered multiple kids while dating her, ‘We’ll figure it out…’

Cardi B confirmed that she is pregnant again after months of rumors. This time, she is expecting a baby with her boyfriend, Stefon Diggs. Cardi B shares her pregnancy news with Stefon Diggs amid swirling rumors on Instagram Live. (AFP)

On September 19, Cardi B went live on Instagram while cooking pasta and addressed rumors about Diggs. He is facing a paternity suit and allegations that he fathered children with multiple women in 2025. Cardi spoke openly about the situation, blending humor with honesty.

During the livestream, she referenced Shirley Brown’s 1974 song Woman to Woman, delivering a playful monologue, “Hello Barbara, this is Shirley, yeah, it’s me. Yeah, that’s your baby daddy, bit**. Yeah, that’s my baby daddy too, girl. Well, what now? I don’t f—in know. We’ll figure it out, bit**.”

Her performance balanced parody and frustration. Cardi acknowledged the rumors about Diggs while turning the moment into a viral clip. The line “We’ll figure it out, bit**” reflected the complicated situation without confirming or denying the allegation.

Also Read: Cardi B, Stefon Diggs expecting first baby together: All on NFL star's 8-year-old daughter Nova

Cardi B has built her public persona on honesty and confronting controversy. Through her music, interviews, and livestreams, she often addresses sensitive topics directly. This latest moment showed her ability to turn personal drama into public conversation, maintaining control of her narrative even during a high-profile pregnancy, according to hotnewhiphop

Cardi B announces her pregnancy with Setfon Diggs

Cardi B announced she is expecting her fourth child, her first with New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs, during an appearance with Gayle King.

She told Gayle King on CBS Mornings, “I’m excited, I’m happy, I feel like I’m in a good space.” noting she is due before her tour starts in February. She added, “I felt like can I just say it on my own time? I’m not hiding,”