John Mayer, Post Malone, Linkin Park and more: Global artists flocking to India for mega performances

From hip-hop and pop to folk rock, India is fast emerging as one of the world’s most exciting live music destinations. Over the next few months, some of the biggest names in global music are set to perform across Indian cities, marking a defining moment for the country’s concert landscape. A slew of international musicians are set to perform in India soon!

American rapper Travis Scott will make his India debut with two shows in Delhi on October 18 and 19, bringing his Circus Maximus tour to Indian fans for the first time. Folk-rock lovers are in for a treat as The Lumineers are slated to perform in the Capital in February 2026, marking their first-ever show in India.

In the northeast, Guwahati is gearing up for a major international spectacle with Post Malone headlining his first solo show in India on December 8, 2025. Known for his genre-bending sound and electric stage presence, his concert is expected to draw fans from across the region.

Mumbai, too, is turning into a global stage. Enrique Iglesias returns to India after more than a decade, performing two back-to-back shows on October 29 and 30, 2025. “The energy in India is incredible. The crowds, the fans, the people, everything is always amazing. The fans there are so dedicated,” Iglesias had told us in an earlier interview.

Adding to the excitement, John Mayer will make his India debut in Mumbai in January 2026, followed by rock icons Linkin Park, who will perform in the same month. “India has been somewhere we’ve wanted to play for a long time. We can’t wait to finally bring our live show to them,” founding member Mike Shinoda recently wrote.

For Indian musicians, this influx of global talent is a reflection of the country’s growing cultural influence. “This is a beautiful time. India is going up, up, up; that is why people want to perform here,” says composer Shankar Mahadevan.