The Lumineers to return to India after four years; to perform in Delhi-NCR in February 2026

American folk-rock outfit The Lumineers is all set to bring their signature sound to India next year as part of The Automatic World Tour, four years after they performed for the very first time in the country. The Grammy-nominated band will perform at Huda Ground, Delhi-NCR, on February 1, 2026, which is being produced by BookMyShow Live. The Lumineers will perform in Gurugram in 2026

The tour supports their fifth studio album Automatic, a record that defines band’s hallmark style of turning personal, heartfelt storytelling into sweeping, crowd-rousing performances. Known for blurring the lines between intimacy and grandeur, The Lumineers have built a live reputation that’s as moving as it is memorable.

Formed by founding members Wesley Schultz and Jeremiah Fraites, the group first made waves with their 2012 self-titled debut album. Its breakout single Ho Hey became a global folk anthem, propelling the band into international fame. Since then, they’ve delivered a string of hits — from Cleopatra to fan favourites like Stubborn Love and Ophelia — each showcasing their ability to find beauty in life’s small moments and to craft melodies that linger long after the last note.

Their live performances are as much about connection as they are about music. Whether selling out Madison Square Garden, electrifying London’s O2 Arena, or delivering unforgettable sets at Glastonbury and Coachella, The Lumineers create concerts that feel less like spectacles and more like shared emotional journeys. This India stop promises the same — a night beneath the open sky where raw, stripped-back folk-rock meets an atmosphere charged with collective energy.

Over the past decade, the band’s work has earned them multiple Grammy nominations and a devoted following that spans continents. Their sound — often minimal in instrumentation but rich in emotional texture — resonates across languages and borders.

With their track record of transformative live sets, The Lumineers’ return is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated musical events of the coming year.