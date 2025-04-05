Travis Scott India concert: Fans get Coldplay flashbacks as lakhs queue up for tickets on BookMyShow

Fans of American rapper and songwriter Travis Scott were excited to nab a few tickets as he is coming to India as part of his Circus Maximus World Tour. Rap icon Scott is set to perform in New Delhi at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 18, 2025. As ticket sales began on April 5, Saturday, most were left disappointed by the virtual queues going up to 2-3 lakh. Scott announces Asia tour starting with India as part of his Circus Maximus World Tour, while fans share frustrations over ticketing issues on social media.

Good luck next time

Fans joked about the chaos on social media. “When you try to book Travis Scott concert tickets on BookMyShow, but it show your JEE rank,” wrote a person. “No Travis Scott concert too,” wrote one, still reeling from the heartbreak of not landing Coldplay tickets when they performed in Mumbai and Ahmedabad in January. “At this point, Travis Scott’s queue numbers got me thinking I’m looking at JEE again,” said another.

Many did, however, get lucky and flexed screenshot of their tickets on Twitter.

The tickets start at ₹3500 and go up to ₹30000 for lounge seats. Standing tickets costs ₹15000 and ₹6500.

About the Circus Maximus World Tour

The event is produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment experiential division of BookMyShow, in collaboration with global promoters Live Nation.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Scott shared his schedule of performances in Asia as a part of the Maximus World Tour. He will start his Asia tour with India, followed by stops at Seoul in Korea, Sanya in China and Tokyo in Japan.

While announcing his Asia schedule of his World Tour, Scott wrote, “JOBURG/ ASIA WE OTW SOON I WANNA SEE SOMETHING.”

Scott has already wrapped up the European leg of his Circus Maximus tour last year. The tour saw him play at arenas across North America and Europe, including Tottenham Hotspur's 62,000-capacity soccer stadium in London.

One of the remarkable moments of Scott's 'Circus Maximus World Tour' came when singer Kanye West joined Travis Scott as a special guest during his performance at Orlando last year.

As per TMZ, Travis told the crowd, "I wouldn't be here on this stage without my brother, man. He opened up these doors for me. ... Make some noise for the greatest of all time."

Singer Scott known for his chart-topping hits like 'SICKO MODE', 'Goosebumps', 'Highest in the room' and 'FE!N'. Travis Scott is considered one of the rap legends who redefined modern hip-hop with his signature psychedelic beats and immersive stage productions.

His latest album, UTOPIA, shattered streaming records and solidified his place as one of the most influential artists of this generation.