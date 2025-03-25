Travis Scott to mark India debut; will perform in Delhi this October

Travis Scott has announced his maiden India visit this October. The multi-award winning American singer-rapper will be performing in Delhi on October 18, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, as part of his Circus Maximus World Tour. Travis Scott(Photo: Instagram )

Travis took to Instagram today (March 25) to share a poster announcing his upcoming Asia tour, titled Circus Maximus Tour 25, which will see him performing in India, Africa, South Korea, China and Japan. He captioned it: “Asia we OTW soon I wanna see something (sic).”

A source tells us, “Travis would be performing for over 50,000 music lovers in Delhi. His set would include some of his chart-topping hits, including Sicko Mode, Goosebumps, Highest In The Room and Fein, among others.“

After Maroon 5, Coldplay, Alan Walker, Green Day and Shawn Mendes’ recent gigs, Travis, is the latest international artiste who will take the stage in India. He is often credited for redefining modern hip-hop with his signature psychedelic beats and immersive stage productions, will also be singing tracks from his latest album, Utopia. He joins the bandwagon of international acts, including Guns N’ Roses, who will be performing in India in the coming months. The tour has been promoted by Bookmyshow Live.

Meanwhile, earlier this month we announced that Guns N’ Roses, the iconic American hard rock band, is set to return to India after 12 years. Titled the Guns N’ Roses’ India 2025 Tour, the do will see the outfit take the stage at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse on May 17. Guns N’ Roses posted, “We’re coming to India. This is going to be special. May 17, Mumbai.”

Guns N’ Roses are Axl Rose (vocals, piano), Duff McKagan (bass) and Slash (lead guitar). They will be belting out some of their most celebrated hits, including Welcome to the Jungle (1987), Sweet Child o’ Mine (1987), Shadow of Your Love (1987), November Rain (1991) and Madagascar (2008), among others.