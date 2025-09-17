Post Malone returns to India: Guwahati show set for December 8 under Assam’s concert tourism push

American rapper and singer-songwriter Post Malone will return to India this year, with a one-night-only performance in Guwahati on December 8, this year. The show, which is part of his Big Ass World Tour, will take place at the Khanapara Veterinary Ground in Assam's capital.

This marks Malone’s second visit to the country after his debut performance in Mumbai in 2022. The Grammy-nominated artist, known for hits such as Rockstar with 21 Savage, Congratulations, Circles and Sunflower from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, has since expanded his sound into country music. His 2024 album F-1 Trillion topped charts, while collaborations with Taylor Swift (Fortnight), Morgan Wallen (I Ain’t Comin’ Back), Beyoncé, Justin Bieber, Travis Scott, Ozzy Osbourne and Dolly Parton have kept him firmly in the global spotlight.

The concert in Guwahati comes under the Assam government’s newly launched Policy for Concert Tourism, designed to put the state on the global live entertainment map. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, had confirmed the same, earlier this year and had first informed about his concert in the state.

“Assam is now ready to host world-class concerts and events. Post Malone’s performance in Guwahati will mark a new beginning for the state’s concert tourism policy, giving a boost to both cultural engagement and economic activity. Cities like Guwahati, Jorhat and Dibrugarh will become important concert hubs in the years to come,” he had said then.

The December event is being produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live and Live Nation, in collaboration with the Government of Assam. Beyond India, Malone’s Big Ass World Tour will also see him headline global stages, including the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025 and the MDLBeast Soundstorm Festival in Riyadh. Tickets are set to go live on September 20 at 12 Noon.