Post Malone falls off stage while clinking cups with fan in Arizona concert, fans gasp in shock. Watch

Singer Post Malone had fans gasping and cheering at his Big Ass Stadium Tour stop at Arizona’s State Farm Stadium when he accidentally fell off the stage mid-show. However, the Circles singer was unfazed and continued to perform like a true professional. Post Malone fell off the stage during his recent concert in Arizona while interacting with a fan.

Post Malone leaves fan worried

During his June 21 concert, Malone, real name Austin Richard Post, was performing Pour Me a Drink (his duet with Blake Shelton) when he knelt down to toast with a front-row fan using red Solo cups. As he reached over the edge, a section of the stage gave way, sending him tumbling off amidst shocked audience screams.

Quick to return to his feet, Malone raised his cup and carried on, powering through five more songs to close the show. Many videos of the event surfaced on social media.

This isn’t the first time Malone has faced stage mishaps. In September 2022, he fell through a trap door in St. Louis, bruising his ribs and briefly halting the show. That incident led to a short hospital stay and a postponed Boston concert. He also twisted his ankle during an Atlanta performance in October that year.

About Post Malone’s Big Ass Stadium Tour

The tour has been launched in support of Post Malone's country album F‑1 Trillion, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Kicking off on April 29 in Salt Lake City, Utah, and running through July 1 in San Francisco, the US leg of the tour featured a high-energy setlist blending Malone’s hip-hop hits with his new country tracks. Songs like Sunflower, Circles, and Rockstar were performed alongside Texas Tea, Pour Me a Drink, and I Had Some Help.

The stage show wowed fans with fireworks, massive visuals, and emotional performances, including a standout duet with Jelly Roll on their collaboration Losers. Jelly Roll served as the primary supporting act throughout the tour, while Sierra Ferrell and Chandler Walters appeared as special guests.