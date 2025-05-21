Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

US rapper Post Malone to perform as Assam approves concert tourism policy

ByUtpal Parashar
May 21, 2025 01:22 PM IST

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Guwahati, Jorhat, and Dibrugarh will host concerts and Malone will perform at the first concert under the new policy on December 8

American rapper Post Malone will perform in Guwahati in December, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday, as the Assam Cabinet approved a policy to promote concert tourism in the state.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said they can have a healthy competition with Meghalaya. (X)
Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said they can have a healthy competition with Meghalaya. (X)

“Our neighbouring state, Meghalaya, has been holding concerts, and there was a [British rock band] Coldplay concert in Ahmedabad, which reportedly generated 600 crore in revenue for the state. We had mentioned a policy on concert tourism in this year’s budget. The Cabinet approved this today [Wednesday],” said Sarma after a Cabinet meeting at Dergaon in the state’s Golaghat district.

Sarma said Guwahati, Jorhat, and Dibrugarh will host concerts. He added that Malone will perform at the first concert under the new policy at Guwahati on December 8. “Assam had been left out of the concert tourism economy...with the new policy, we believe we can have a healthy competition with Meghalaya,” said Sarma.

Singers Ed Sheeran, Bryan Adams, Nick Carter and American rock band Mr Big have attracted thousands of tourists from Assam and other state to a series of concerts in Meghalaya’s capital, Shillong.

The Assam Cabinet also on Wednesday approved a sixth addition to the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, which will take its total area to 47,291 hectares. “The move will add 6,000 hectares to the park,” Sarma said.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, with including Mumbai Weather Today on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, with including Mumbai Weather Today on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / US rapper Post Malone to perform as Assam approves concert tourism policy
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 21, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On