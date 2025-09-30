John Mayer to perform for the first time in Mumbai next year: ‘India has long been on my list of places to play’

American singer-songwriter and guitar virtuoso John Mayer is set to perform in India for the very first time. The seven-time Grammy winner will take the stage at Mumbai’s iconic Mahalaxmi Racecourse for a one-night-only concert, on January 22, next year, produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live.

“India has long been on my list of places to play, not just for the vibrancy of its culture but for the way music lives in the everyday lives of people here. To finally perform in Mumbai feels both humbling and exhilarating,” he said in a statement.

Fans can expect more than just renditions of his beloved hits—John’s live shows are known for their improvisational flair, promising spontaneous moments of musical brilliance that have defined his performances around the globe.

General tickets for the event will open on October 14th, 2025, giving music lovers across the country the chance to witness John live.

The 47-year-old has long been celebrated for his soulful voice, acclaimed guitar work, and the seamless fusion of blues, rock, folk, and pop. With hits like Gravity, Your Body Is a Wonderland, Daughters, Slow Dancing in a Burning Room’, New Light, and Waiting On the World to Change have resonated with fans worldwide. For many Indian listeners, albums like Room For Squares and Continuum have been a soundtrack to their lives, making this debut a significant cultural moment.