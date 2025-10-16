YouTube down: Google's video and music streaming services face widespread outages

YouTube is down for thousands of users in the United States on Wednesday afternoon. DownDetector, a platform that tracks such outages based on users' reports, showed massive outage with YouTube services, with nearly 203,763 users reporting. Representational.(Pixabay)

Thousands also reported facing an outage with YouTube's music streaming platform, YouTube Music, as well YouTubeTV. More than 4,873 users reported an outage with YouTube Music, while more than 2379 said they faced issues with YouTube TV.

Per DownDetector, 54% of the issues that users faced were with video and music streaming.

More than 200000 users reported an outage with YouTube on Wednesday afternoon.(DownDetector)

As of now, YouTube has not officially responded to the issue. However, YouTube support is actively replying to frustrated users' queries on X, but as of now, they have not said anything about what might have caused the outage.

Here's a response by Team YouTube, YouTube's support account on X, in response to one user complaining about the outage.

YouTube Outage Map In The US

Most of the outages with YouTube services were reported in the United States. According to DownDetector, the services were affected in all major cities. Among the most affected were Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Chicago, New York, Washington and Detroit.

Here's DownDetector's YouTube Outage Map In The US

All major US cities faced a major YouTube outage on Wednesday afternoon.(DownDetector)

This is a breaking news.