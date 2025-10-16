Lara Trump offers to perform at Turning Point USA's All-American Halftime Show: ‘You can throw…’

Lara Trump, Donald Trump's daughter-in-law, has volunteered to perform at Charlie Kirk's Turning Point USA halftime show, a conservative counterpart to the Super Bowl halftime show. During an episode of her Fox News show, Right View With Lara Trump, on Wednesday, she took various questions, including one about which artist she would like to see perform at the upcoming event, as reported by The Daily Beast. Lara Trump has volunteered to perform at Turning Point USA's halftime show, opposing the NFL's choice of Bad Bunny. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)(Invision)

Turning Point has branded its 2026 entertainment as The All-American Halftime Show.

Lara Trump on performing on TPUSA halftime show

Trump, who is married to the president's son, Eric Trump, claimed, “I know a lot of owners of NFL teams, a lot of people are upset about that,” according to The Daily Beast. She continued, "I don’t know what the heck the NFL was thinking… We don’t need the NFL, we don’t need any of these woke losers to perform, we can have our own performance.”

She named several musicians she would love to see perform, including country star Chris Stapleton and Canadian MAGA rapper Tom MacDonald. "You know what? You can throw Lara Trump in there. Yeah! That’s right," she added with a laugh.

The 43-year-old continued, "Imagine how upset people on the left would be if something like that happened. It sorta makes me wanna offer myself up. I have not been asked, but I’m gonna offer it right now!”

Her musical presence has remained modest, with just 10,000 monthly listeners on Spotify. Her most recent release, Eyes of God, has been streamed only 2,731 times, as per The Daily Beast.

TPUSA's Super Bowl alternative

The right-wing organization announced plans to run its own alternative halftime show after expressing outrage over the NFL's decision to feature Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny for the Super Bowl halftime show. The Latin superstar, known for his outspoken activism, has been vocal in his criticism of ICE and has even refused to add tour dates in the US due to concerns over immigration raids at his concerts.