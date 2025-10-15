Football: African 2026 World Cup qualifying tables

African 2026 World Cup qualifying tables on Tuesday (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): HT Image

Group A

Egypt 10 8 2 0 20 2 26 - qualified

Burkina Faso 10 6 3 1 23 8 21

Sierra Leone 10 4 3 3 12 10 15

Guinea-Bissau 10 2 4 4 8 10 10

Ethiopia 10 2 3 5 9 14 9

Djibouti 10 0 1 9 5 33 1

Group B

Senegal 9 6 3 0 18 3 21

DR Congo 9 6 1 2 14 6 19

Sudan 9 3 4 2 8 5 13

Togo 10 1 5 4 5 10 8

Mauritania 9 1 4 4 4 9 7

South Sudan 10 0 5 5 3 19 5

Group C

South Africa 10 5 3 2 15 9 18 - qualified

Nigeria 10 4 5 1 15 8 17

Benin 10 5 2 3 12 11 17

Lesotho 10 3 3 4 9 12 12

Rwanda 10 3 2 5 5 9 11

Zimbabwe 10 0 5 5 5 12 5

Group D

Cape Verde 10 7 2 1 16 8 23 - qualified

Cameroon 10 5 4 1 17 5 19

Libya 10 4 4 2 12 10 16

Angola 10 2 6 2 9 8 12

Mauritius 10 1 3 6 7 17 6

Eswatini 10 0 3 7 6 19 3

Group E

Morocco 7 7 0 0 21 2 21 - qualified

Niger 8 5 0 3 11 10 15

Tanzania 8 3 1 4 6 7 10

Zambia 8 3 0 5 10 10 9

Congo 7 0 1 6 4 23 1

Group F

Ivory Coast 9 7 2 0 22 0 23

Gabon 9 7 1 1 20 9 22

Gambia 10 4 1 5 27 18 13

Kenya 9 3 3 3 18 11 12

Burundi 9 3 1 5 13 11 10

Seychelles 10 0 0 10 2 53 0

Group G

Algeria 10 8 1 1 24 8 25 - qualified

Uganda 10 6 0 4 14 9 18

Mozambique 10 6 0 4 14 17 18

Guinea 10 4 3 3 11 8 15

Botswana 10 3 1 6 12 16 10

Somalia 10 0 1 9 3 20 1

Group H

Tunisia 10 9 1 0 22 0 28 - qualified

Namibia 10 4 3 3 13 10 15

Liberia 10 4 3 3 13 11 15

Eq. Guinea 9 3 2 4 8 12 11

Malawi 9 3 1 5 8 10 10

Sao Tome 10 1 0 9 5 26 3

Group I

Ghana 10 8 1 1 23 6 25 - qualified

Madagascar 10 6 1 3 17 12 19

Mali 10 5 3 2 17 6 18

Comoros 10 5 0 5 12 13 15

C.A.R. 10 2 2 6 11 24 8

Chad 10 0 1 9 5 24 1

Rankings of second-placed teams

Gabon 7 5 1 1 13 9 16

Cameroon 8 4 3 1 14 5 15

Nigeria 8 4 3 1 13 6 15

Burkina Faso 8 4 3 1 13 7 15

------------------------------

Niger 8 5 0 3 11 10 15

DR Congo 7 4 1 2 9 5 13

Madagascar 8 4 1 3 10 11 13

Uganda 8 4 0 4 11 9 12

Namibia 8 2 3 3 8 10 9

-- Results against bottom teams in groups of six discounted after Group E reduced to five nations, according to CAF

Tie-breakers

1. Goal difference

2. Goals scored

3. Head-to-head points

4. Head-to-head goal difference

5. Head-to-head goals scored

6. Head-to-head away goals

7. Disciplinary records

8. Drawing of lots

Note: Group winners qualify for 2026 World Cup in United States, Canada and Mexico. The four best-ranked runners-up enter a mini tournament in Morocco during November and winners qualify for six-nation inter-continental play-offs in March with two finals places up for grabs

afp