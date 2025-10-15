Football: African 2026 World Cup qualifying tables
African 2026 World Cup qualifying tables on Tuesday (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Group A
Egypt 10 8 2 0 20 2 26 - qualified
Burkina Faso 10 6 3 1 23 8 21
Sierra Leone 10 4 3 3 12 10 15
Guinea-Bissau 10 2 4 4 8 10 10
Ethiopia 10 2 3 5 9 14 9
Djibouti 10 0 1 9 5 33 1
Group B
Senegal 9 6 3 0 18 3 21
DR Congo 9 6 1 2 14 6 19
Sudan 9 3 4 2 8 5 13
Togo 10 1 5 4 5 10 8
Mauritania 9 1 4 4 4 9 7
South Sudan 10 0 5 5 3 19 5
Group C
South Africa 10 5 3 2 15 9 18 - qualified
Nigeria 10 4 5 1 15 8 17
Benin 10 5 2 3 12 11 17
Lesotho 10 3 3 4 9 12 12
Rwanda 10 3 2 5 5 9 11
Zimbabwe 10 0 5 5 5 12 5
Group D
Cape Verde 10 7 2 1 16 8 23 - qualified
Cameroon 10 5 4 1 17 5 19
Libya 10 4 4 2 12 10 16
Angola 10 2 6 2 9 8 12
Mauritius 10 1 3 6 7 17 6
Eswatini 10 0 3 7 6 19 3
Group E
Morocco 7 7 0 0 21 2 21 - qualified
Niger 8 5 0 3 11 10 15
Tanzania 8 3 1 4 6 7 10
Zambia 8 3 0 5 10 10 9
Congo 7 0 1 6 4 23 1
Group F
Ivory Coast 9 7 2 0 22 0 23
Gabon 9 7 1 1 20 9 22
Gambia 10 4 1 5 27 18 13
Kenya 9 3 3 3 18 11 12
Burundi 9 3 1 5 13 11 10
Seychelles 10 0 0 10 2 53 0
Group G
Algeria 10 8 1 1 24 8 25 - qualified
Uganda 10 6 0 4 14 9 18
Mozambique 10 6 0 4 14 17 18
Guinea 10 4 3 3 11 8 15
Botswana 10 3 1 6 12 16 10
Somalia 10 0 1 9 3 20 1
Group H
Tunisia 10 9 1 0 22 0 28 - qualified
Namibia 10 4 3 3 13 10 15
Liberia 10 4 3 3 13 11 15
Eq. Guinea 9 3 2 4 8 12 11
Malawi 9 3 1 5 8 10 10
Sao Tome 10 1 0 9 5 26 3
Group I
Ghana 10 8 1 1 23 6 25 - qualified
Madagascar 10 6 1 3 17 12 19
Mali 10 5 3 2 17 6 18
Comoros 10 5 0 5 12 13 15
C.A.R. 10 2 2 6 11 24 8
Chad 10 0 1 9 5 24 1
Rankings of second-placed teams
Gabon 7 5 1 1 13 9 16
Cameroon 8 4 3 1 14 5 15
Nigeria 8 4 3 1 13 6 15
Burkina Faso 8 4 3 1 13 7 15
------------------------------
Niger 8 5 0 3 11 10 15
DR Congo 7 4 1 2 9 5 13
Madagascar 8 4 1 3 10 11 13
Uganda 8 4 0 4 11 9 12
Namibia 8 2 3 3 8 10 9
-- Results against bottom teams in groups of six discounted after Group E reduced to five nations, according to CAF
Tie-breakers
1. Goal difference
2. Goals scored
3. Head-to-head points
4. Head-to-head goal difference
5. Head-to-head goals scored
6. Head-to-head away goals
7. Disciplinary records
8. Drawing of lots
Note: Group winners qualify for 2026 World Cup in United States, Canada and Mexico. The four best-ranked runners-up enter a mini tournament in Morocco during November and winners qualify for six-nation inter-continental play-offs in March with two finals places up for grabs
