Search
Wed, Oct 15, 2025
New Delhi oC

Football: African 2026 World Cup qualifying tables

AFP |
Published on: Oct 15, 2025 12:01 am IST

Football: African 2026 World Cup qualifying tables

African 2026 World Cup qualifying tables on Tuesday (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

HT Image
HT Image

Group A

Egypt 10 8 2 0 20 2 26 - qualified

Burkina Faso 10 6 3 1 23 8 21

Sierra Leone 10 4 3 3 12 10 15

Guinea-Bissau 10 2 4 4 8 10 10

Ethiopia 10 2 3 5 9 14 9

Djibouti 10 0 1 9 5 33 1

Group B

Senegal 9 6 3 0 18 3 21

DR Congo 9 6 1 2 14 6 19

Sudan 9 3 4 2 8 5 13

Togo 10 1 5 4 5 10 8

Mauritania 9 1 4 4 4 9 7

South Sudan 10 0 5 5 3 19 5

Group C

South Africa 10 5 3 2 15 9 18 - qualified

Nigeria 10 4 5 1 15 8 17

Benin 10 5 2 3 12 11 17

Lesotho 10 3 3 4 9 12 12

Rwanda 10 3 2 5 5 9 11

Zimbabwe 10 0 5 5 5 12 5

Group D

Cape Verde 10 7 2 1 16 8 23 - qualified

Cameroon 10 5 4 1 17 5 19

Libya 10 4 4 2 12 10 16

Angola 10 2 6 2 9 8 12

Mauritius 10 1 3 6 7 17 6

Eswatini 10 0 3 7 6 19 3

Group E

Morocco 7 7 0 0 21 2 21 - qualified

Niger 8 5 0 3 11 10 15

Tanzania 8 3 1 4 6 7 10

Zambia 8 3 0 5 10 10 9

Congo 7 0 1 6 4 23 1

Group F

Ivory Coast 9 7 2 0 22 0 23

Gabon 9 7 1 1 20 9 22

Gambia 10 4 1 5 27 18 13

Kenya 9 3 3 3 18 11 12

Burundi 9 3 1 5 13 11 10

Seychelles 10 0 0 10 2 53 0

Group G

Algeria 10 8 1 1 24 8 25 - qualified

Uganda 10 6 0 4 14 9 18

Mozambique 10 6 0 4 14 17 18

Guinea 10 4 3 3 11 8 15

Botswana 10 3 1 6 12 16 10

Somalia 10 0 1 9 3 20 1

Group H

Tunisia 10 9 1 0 22 0 28 - qualified

Namibia 10 4 3 3 13 10 15

Liberia 10 4 3 3 13 11 15

Eq. Guinea 9 3 2 4 8 12 11

Malawi 9 3 1 5 8 10 10

Sao Tome 10 1 0 9 5 26 3

Group I

Ghana 10 8 1 1 23 6 25 - qualified

Madagascar 10 6 1 3 17 12 19

Mali 10 5 3 2 17 6 18

Comoros 10 5 0 5 12 13 15

C.A.R. 10 2 2 6 11 24 8

Chad 10 0 1 9 5 24 1

Rankings of second-placed teams

Gabon 7 5 1 1 13 9 16

Cameroon 8 4 3 1 14 5 15

Nigeria 8 4 3 1 13 6 15

Burkina Faso 8 4 3 1 13 7 15

------------------------------

Niger 8 5 0 3 11 10 15

DR Congo 7 4 1 2 9 5 13

Madagascar 8 4 1 3 10 11 13

Uganda 8 4 0 4 11 9 12

Namibia 8 2 3 3 8 10 9

-- Results against bottom teams in groups of six discounted after Group E reduced to five nations, according to CAF

Tie-breakers

1. Goal difference

2. Goals scored

3. Head-to-head points

4. Head-to-head goal difference

5. Head-to-head goals scored

6. Head-to-head away goals

7. Disciplinary records

8. Drawing of lots

Note: Group winners qualify for 2026 World Cup in United States, Canada and Mexico. The four best-ranked runners-up enter a mini tournament in Morocco during November and winners qualify for six-nation inter-continental play-offs in March with two finals places up for grabs

afp

News / Genesis / Football: African 2026 World Cup qualifying tables
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On