Ace Frehley dead rumors not true; guitar icon's team gives latest update on health struggles

As several social media users posted about Ace Frehley's passing, TMZ cited sources to reveal that the guitar icon has not died and is on ventilator support. The publication further added that the KISS star is hospitalized on life support. He reportedly suffered a brain bleed after taking a fall in his studio weeks ago. He was forced to cancel upcoming tour dates. Ace Frehley is reportedly on life support(X)

As per TMZ, Frehley's family members are said to be weighing the heartbreaking decision to remove life support, possibly as early as Thursday evening.

“Take with a grain of salt but it sounds like Ace Frehley of KISS has sadly passed after his fall. I’d want for an official announcement but this breaks my heart as a lifelong KISS fan,” one fan speculated on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Following his fall, Frehley’s official Instagram shared a September 25 update assuring fans he was “fine,” though his doctor advised him not to travel. A week later, a more somber statement cited “ongoing medical issues” and announced the cancellation of all remaining 2025 shows.

Frehley rose to global fame as one of the founding members of KISS, joining Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, and Peter Criss in 1973. Known as “The Spaceman,” he became an icon of rock guitar before leaving the group in 1982 amid creative tensions and struggles with substance abuse.

After parting ways with KISS, Frehley launched his solo act, Frehley’s Comet, which performed from 1984 to 1988. He later reunited with KISS for their wildly successful 1996 reunion tour, staying on until 2002.

Frehley helped craft some of the band’s biggest hits, including “Rock and Roll All Nite,” “Detroit Rock City,” and “I Was Made for Lovin’ You.” His solo work also left a mark, especially with his rendition of “Back in the New York Groove” and the single “Into the Night.”