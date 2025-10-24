Is LeBron James facing accusations of fixing NBA games? Here’s the truth

LeBron James' name has surfaced amid a massive NBA gambling scandal involving his former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate, Damon Jones. According to reports from The Athletic and The New York Post, Jones was recently indicted by the FBI for allegedly leaking confidential injury information about the Los Angeles Lakers star in 2023. Viral claims on social media falsely accuse LeBron James of fixing NBA games, with no evidence supporting these allegations. (Photo by Luke Hales / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Was LeBron James part of the NBA scandal?

Following the NBA betting scandal, a social media user @0HOUR1__ made a claim on X that went viral. One of their recent tweets gained significant attention, amassing over 1.7 million views and attracting thousands of replies, quotes, and likes. Despite the widespread engagement, the post contained an unfounded assertion, as reported by The PrimeTimer.

The user wrote, “LeBron James now accused of cheating for gambling. Co conspirators now telling authorities he was in on fixing nba games.” @0HOUR1__ repeatedly posted on X accusing LeBron James of manipulating NBA games.

However, there is no evidence to support these claims against the four-time NBA champion. Thus, the viral claim against James of fixing NBA games is false, according to The PrimeTimer.

FBI Assistant Director in Charge Christopher Raia previously verified allegations involving Jones, Miami Heat star Terry Rozier, and others. He shared, “[They] allegedly informed the defendants and others of confidential information relating to upcoming NBA games and player performances, such as pre-release medical information and a player's intention to alter their upcoming game performance, which favored certain bettors within their inner social circle."

The 21-time NBA All-Star's name did surface in connection with a recent gambling scandal following the arrest of Jones. According to The New York Post, Jones allegedly shared details of James' injury before the Lakers faced the Milwaukee Bucks in February 2023.

Jeff Teague's claims against LeBron James

Before the ambling scandal came to light, former Milwaukee Bucks point guard Jeff Teague made a controversial remark about James. During a recent episode of the Club 520 Podcast, Teague discussed the backlash he received, including calls from individuals after publicly criticizing the Lakers star.

He told his co-hosts, "The moment I said anything, anytime you say anything about Bron, people call you and say, ‘Hey, man, you might want... Hey, you might want to chill. I know you got some funny stories and s***... Hey, leave... leave LeBron alone.’"

He added, “I'm like, ‘Goddamn, I came on here and apologized. Sorry.’ I'm talking these some real people like, you know what I mean? Like, ‘Hey, n' **** **** Man, you getting a you funny, n little too funny.' Alright, my fault, brother,” as reported by The Prime Timer. He also claimed that "They whole camp. They run the league. They whole camp run the league, bro.”

The remarks came in the context of claims that James allegedly had prior knowledge of the Luka Dončić–Anthony Davis trade before it was made public.