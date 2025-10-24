LeBron James-NBA gambling row: Lakers issue big statement amid FBI probe; Damon Jones charged

As LeBron James was dragged into the latest NBA gambling scandal, the Los Angeles Lakers issued a statement. This comes after the head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers, NBA Hall of Famer Chauncey Billups, Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier, and former Cleveland Cavaliers assistant Damon Jones were among 34 people who were charged in connection with schemes involving illegal sports betting and rigged poker games backed by the Mafia, authorities said on Thursday. LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the third quarter of the game against the Golden State Warriors (Getty Images via AFP)

However, out of nowhere, LeBron James' name also came up, not directly, but because of his close association with Jones. The two played together in Cleveland.

The Athletic on Thursday reported that Damon Jones allegedly used non-public information about LeBron for gambling. The publication stated that he tipped off a ‘co-conspirator’ that the NBA's all-time scoring leader would sit out a February 2023 game for the Lakers against the Milwaukee Bucks. James missed the game, only for the Bucks to win.

At the time, Jones was not working for the Lakers.

LeBron James, however, has been cleared of any wrongdoing. “A league source with knowledge of the situation told The Athletic that James was unaware that Jones shared information about his playing status,” the report said.

Lakers coach JJ Redick was quick to issue a statement after James was dragged in the scandal.

“It’s obviously at the front of everyone’s awareness, given the last two years,” Redick told reporters after practice, per ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

LeBron James is yet to issue a statement on the gambling scandal. Meanwhile, FBI Director Kash Patel and other law enforcement officials said the multiple charges involve four of the five leading mafia families and organized crime networks, and “mind-boggling” amounts of fraud.

Rozier’s lawyer, Jim Trusty, accused the FBI of aiming for “misplaced glory” by embarrassing the professional athlete with a perp walk, rather than allowing him to self-surrender.

(With AP inputs)