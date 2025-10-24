Did Chauncey Billups get $50K from one of the rigged poker games? Feds make massive allegation in NBA scandal

Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups was arrested in connection with a federal gambling investigation. Authorities allege he won $50,000 from one of the rigged poker games that he participated in several years ago, as reported by TMZ. Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups was arrested on Thursday amid a federal gambling investigation. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)(AP)

Feds say Chauncey Billups received $50K for one of the rigged poker games

Federal prosecutors revealed in recent court documents obtained by TMZ Sports that in October 2020, Billups received $50,000 after assisting a group of alleged criminals in cheating someone out of a large sum of money during a high-stakes poker game.

The feds alleged that Billups and his co-conspirators used sophisticated technology, including tampered deck shufflers and X-ray tables, along with coordinated player tactics to cheat their victims during high-stakes games. According to the prosecutors, after successfully targeting a high-value player or “whale” in 2020, Billups was wired $50,000 as part of teh scheme.

According to the documents, the Hall of Fame NBA player played a key role in the scheme, as his reputation helped “lure wealthy victims into playing in the games,” TMZ reported.

Damon Jones was recruited later for similar role

The documents also claimed that Cleveland Cavaliers guard Damon Jones was recruited to play a similar role in teh scheme. Prosecutors noted that they obtained several phone messages showing defendants texting Jones during a September 2023 game. In one message, a player reminded Jones to stay alert for clues being exchanged on the table, while making references to NBA stars Steph Curry and LeBron James.

One of the texts to Jones allegedly read, "D watch Ammar he's the Steph ALSO WATCH MARCO he's the Bron (does it all)." Jones allegedly wrote, “Lol man y'all call Djones in cause y'all know I know what I'm doing!! Let me hibachi like Gilbert Arenas,” in response to the text, as reported by TMZ.

Prosecutors alleged that the Cavalier guard received cash for his involvement and claimed that, at one point in 2023, he requested a $10,000 “advance” for his participation.

Both Jones, who is accused of being a part of a separate sports betting conspiracy, and Billups were arrested on Thursday.