Who is Chauncey Billups? Portland Trail Blazers head coach arrested in FBI sports betting probe

Former NBA star and Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups was arrested on Thursday as part of a federal gambling-related investigation, two senior law enforcement officials told NBC News. He was reportedly arrested in Oregon and is expected to make his initial court appearance on Thursday, sources told ABC News. He coached the Trail Blazers in their season opener on Wednesday night, which ended in a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Chauncey Billups, former NBA star and Trail Blazers head coach, was arrested during a federal gambling investigation. (Photo by EZRA SHAW / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP)(AFP)

About Chauncey Billups

Billups is currently in his fifth season as head coach, a role he has held since 2021. His coaching career follows a highly acclaimed 17-season playing career, which was capped by his induction into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2024, the sport's highest honor, as reported by NBC News.

The 49-year-old is a high school and collegiate star from Colorado and entered the NBA in 1997 as the third overall draft pick. His clutch shooting and leadership were instrumental in leading the Detroit Pistons to an NBA championship over the Los Angeles Lakers in 2014. The title run earned him the nickname Mr. Big Shot and the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player award, cementing his legacy. Between 2006 and 2010, Billups was selected as an NBA All-Star five times.

After retiring from professional basketball in 2014, Billups transitioned to a role as an NBA analyst for ESPN. He spent one season as an assistant coach with the Los Angeles Clippers before being hired as head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers in 2021.

Terry Rozier was arrested separately

Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier was arrested on Thursday morning in Orlando, Florida, in connection with a federal gambling-related investigation, according to two senior law enforcement officials who spoke with NBC News. He joined the Heat in 2024 after playing for the Charlotte Hornets. He is expected to make his initial appearance in Orlando federal court later that afternoon.