John Wolford stats: Vikings add new QB to practice squad amid Carson Wentz injury

In a bid to strengthen their quarterback, the Minnesota Vikings signed John Wolford to their practice squad, the side announced on Wednesday. The move comes after quarterback Carson Wentz was ruled out for the season due to a shoulder injury. Who is John Wolford; the QB signed by Vikings into their practice squad? (AP)

Undrafted in 2018 out of Wake Forest, Wolford had previously been part of the Los Angeles Rams, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jacksonville Jaguars. The Vikings will next face the Detroit Lions this week.

As the Vikings signed Wolford to their practice squad, let’s take a look at the 30-year-old’s career stats and past performances.

John Wolford facts and figures

According to Reuters, Wolford had earned four starts (2-2 record) for the Los Angeles Rams from 2020-22. Since then, Wolford had spent time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jacksonville Jaguars, but did not feature in any games.

Wolford has completed 58.7 per cent of his passes for 626 yards along with a touchdown and five interceptions in seven appearances, all for the Rams.

John Wolford’s NFL career

Wolford had kick-started his NFL career as an undrafted free agent with the New York Jets (out of Wake Forest) back in 2018. Having left the Rams in 2023, Wolford has been part of the Buccaneers, Panthers and Jaguars. However, he has not played in a regular-season game since December 8, 2022.

CBS Sports reported that Wolford had started in the Rams' wild-card fixture against the Seattle Seahawks in 2020 after a late-season injury to Jared Goff. However, he endured a neck injury in the first quarter and had to be taken to a local hospital. Wolford returned to the Rams the following year and served as Matthew Stafford's backup as Los Angeles won Super Bowl LVI.

FAQs:

Who signed John Wolford?

The Minnesota Vikings signed John Wolford to their practice squad.

What happened to Carson Wentz?

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz has been ruled out for the season due to a shoulder injury.

Who will the Minnesota Vikings face next?

The Minnesota Vikings will take on the Detroit Lions this week.