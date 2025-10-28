JJ McCarthy injury update: Will Vikings star play vs Lions in Week 9? Latest on Max Brosmer

JJ McCarthy injury update: The Minnesota Vikings received some bad news on Monday. Carson Wentz, who had been struggling with a shoulder injury, was placed on injured reserve and has been ruled out for the season. This leaves Kevin O'Connell and co with two QB options: JJ McCarthy and Max Brosmer. Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers(AP)

The Vikings went for veteran Wentz after their regular starter, JJ McCarthy, was injured in Week 2. Minnesota went 2-3 with the 32-year-old at the helm of their offense. However, it was Thursday's 37-10 blowout loss against the Los Angeles Chargers that sparked concerns. Wentz, who was visibly in pain throughout the game, was sacked multiple times.

Coach O'Connell indicated after the game that McCarthy would play Week 9. However, an official update is pending. He is recovering from a high sprain of his right ankle.

If McCarthy is not available for the November 2 game vs the Detroit Lions, the Vikings will be forced to play Max Brosmer.

JJ McCarthy injury update

The news from the Vikings camp seems positive. McCarthy practiced on Monday. Brosmer also participated.

After the loss vs the Chargers, O'Connell said: "We worked out JJ and he was close. The medical staff kind of didn't quite feel like he was there yet, but there was a lot of encouragement. If JJ is healthy, JJ will play. That's been the case since the injury. That's our mindset, and I believe that we are hopefully right around the corner from seeing him."

After the Detroit (5-2) game, the Vikings play the Baltimore Ravens (1-5), Chicago Bears (4-2), Green Bay Packers (4-1-1), and Seattle Seahawks (5-2).

The Minnesota Vikings used the open roster spot to claim former Green Bay Packers tight end Ben Sims off waivers. Tight end Josh Oliver was forced out of the last game with a foot injury.

(With inputs from The Associated Press)