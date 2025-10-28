Carson Wentz out, JJ McCarthy injured; Vikings take final Max Brosmer call for Week 9

Carson Wentz is out for the season. The Minnesota Vikings on Monday placed the veteran quarterback on injured reserve due to a shoulder injury after struggling through the 37-10 Week 8 loss against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday. Now, Kevin O'Connell and co are in trouble. Minnesota Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz answers questions after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers(AP)

Wentz wasn't Minnesota's starter. He replaced JJ McCarthy after the 22-year-old sustained a high-ankle sprain in Week 2. The veteran started the last five games for the Vikings. He was clearly in pain during the Chargers game. The 32-year-old was sacked five times and hit eight times in the loss.

Late in the game, Carson Wentz was shown on the sideline, visibly frustrated. He even threw his helmet to the turf.

The Vikings announced on Monday that the QB will have season-ending surgery on his left, non-throwing shoulder.

Who will start for the Vikings' Week 9 game vs the Detroit Lions?

After the loss vs the Chargers, coach Kevin O'Connell said that it is likely that McCarthy will be available for the November 2 game against the Lions. He practiced on Monday.

If McCarthy is not available for Week 9, O'Connell will be forced to play Max Brosmer. No new signing has been announced yet.

Carson Wentz update

Wentz, who was the second overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, is on his sixth team in the last six seasons. After spending his first five seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, the 32-year-old has been a mercenary of sorts since, starting 31 games over the last five seasons for the Indianapolis Colts (2021), Washington Commanders (2022), Los Angeles Rams (2023), Kansas City Chiefs (2024) and Vikings.

After signing with Minnesota Aug. 24, he went 2-3 with 1,216 passing yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions this season. Over 10 NFL seasons, Wentz has started 99 games and thrown for 23,626 yards, 159 touchdowns and 72 interceptions.

(With inputs from Reuters)