Carson Wentz injury update: Vikings accused of mishandling QB's shoulder issue amid JJ McCarthy saga

Carson Wentz injury update: The Minnesota Vikings faced fans' fury on Thursday after veteran quarterback Wentz was seen struggling with his shoulder against the Los Angeles Chargers. The 32-year-old appeared on the injury report before the game. He was limited in practice on Wednesday, but still started in Week 8.

Carson Wentz injury details

Vikings insider Alec Lewis gave out a concerning update on Wentz. “Carson Wentz's contraption on his non-throwing shoulder looks bigger than last week. Have said many times: He's playing through a pretty serious injury, must avoid hits,” he noted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

However, Wentz still played and visibly struggled through the game. The Vikings eventually lost 37-10. They are now 3-4 and at the bottom of the NFC North table.

Clearly frustrated with the Vikings' decision to play Wentz, one fan tweeted: “Carson Wentz deserves no credit for playing tough and playing through injury. Stop being an idiot and get out of the game. Zero sympathy for him wincing every play.”

“Has had a left shoulder injury for a few weeks now, just aggravated it. Heading into the medical tent,” another fan posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Wentz can’t even pick up he left arm. What in the f**k is KOC doing? This might get brought up by the NFLPA and the NFL he is clearly in a lot of pain and shouldn’t be getting cleared by any medical staff,” a third one stated.

Wentz was played on Thursday because Minnesota's season regular JJ McCarthy has been injured since Week 2. Wentz was 15 of 27 for 144 yards with one touchdown and an interception while getting sacked five times.

Ahead of the Chargers game, Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said that McCarthy's ankle was not quite strong enough. “J.J., the medical staff, and myself were all kind of encouraged by where he’s at and the progress he’s making, but he’s just not there. If this was a Sunday game, maybe it would be a little bit different story and we could push it throughout the week to see where he’s at.”