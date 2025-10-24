JJ McCarthy injury row takes new turn; Vikings accused of benching star QB despite positive update

JJ McCarthy injury update: The Minnesota Vikings are facing some serious accusations from their fanbase after a video from the Week 8 game against the Los Angeles Chargers went viral on Thursday. The 22-year-old rookie was listed as an emergency third quarterback for a couple of weeks. He sustained an ankle injury in Week 2. Minnesota Vikings quarterbacks J.J. McCarthy (9), left, and Carson Wentz (11) warm up before Chargers clash(AP)

During the second quarter of the Chargers vs Vikings game, Justin Jefferson leapt over the sideline to collect a pass. The star wide receiver went out of control and nearly collided with McCarthy, who was visibly shocked. The 22-year-old jumped back to avoid a fall. However, the video has stirred some controversy on social media.

Several fans and reporters pointed out that the Vikings' regular starter did not look injured and was likely benched. The team has not reacted to these speculations. No specific details are available at the time of writing this story.

"The Vikings didn't bench JJ McCarthy he has an ankle injury. Explain this," sportswriter Dov Kleiman, who has over 360k followers, posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. He also attached the viral video.

“JJ McCarthy, Who Missed His Fifth Straight Game Tonight With An Ankle Injury That Is DEFINITELY Real, Looked Great Here Jumping Out Of Justin Jefferson's Way Before Celebrating The Vikings' First Down,” another person tweeted.

“I don't notice any limping,” a third person commented.

Ahead of the Week 8 game, Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said that McCarthy's ankle was not quite strong enough.

“J.J., the medical staff, and myself were all kind of encouraged by where he’s at and the progress he’s making, but he’s just not there,” O"Connell said. “If this was a Sunday game, maybe it would be a little bit different story and we could push it throughout the week to see where he’s at.”

McCarthy could return to the field on November 2, when the Vikings take on the Detroit Lions.

