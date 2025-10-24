Justin Jefferson, Carson Wentz shock JJ McCarthy at Vikings vs Chargers; QB's reaction viral

Justin Jefferson nearly handed what could have been a blow to an injured JJ McCarthy, who was supporting the Minnesota Vikings, against the Los Angeles Chargers, from the sidelines on Thursday. The star wide receiver, while collecting a throw by Carson Wentz, narrowly avoided a clash with McCarthy, who was visibly shocked. Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) stands on the sideline during the first half vs Chargers(AP)

At the time of writing this story, the Chargers led Jefferson and co 14-3 with a minute left in the second quarter.

Reacting to the scary moment between Jefferson and McCarthy, one reporter tweeted: “Justin Jefferson nearly took out JJ McCarthy while making this catch near the sideline — but McCarthy jumped out of the way just in time. McCarthy even got a first-down celebration in after.”

“JJ McCarthy been out since week 2 with a high ankle sprain but bro moving like Lamar Jackson on the sideline 😭😭😭” a fan added on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Luckily JJ McCarthy avoided this hit on the Jefferson catch,” a third one stated.

JJ McCarthy injury update

JJ McCarthy was sidelined for Thursday night’s game as he continues to recover from a high right-ankle sprain. However, he was listed as the team’s emergency third quarterback

It marks the fifth straight game McCarthy won’t be active, though this is his second consecutive week holding emergency status. That means he’ll only enter the game if both Carson Wentz and backup Max Brosmer are forced out due to injury.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell told ESPN’s Kevin Seifert that McCarthy has made progress, participating in limited practices the past two weeks, but isn’t quite ready for a full workload. “It’s just not there,” O’Connell said of McCarthy’s Tuesday session, adding the second-year QB might have been cleared if the team had a Sunday game instead of a Thursday one.

McCarthy’s next opportunity to return to action will come when the Vikings face the Detroit Lions on Sunday, November 2.