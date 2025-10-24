Why JJ McCarthy is not playing vs LA Chargers today. Latest on Vikings-Carson Wentz situation

JJ McCarthy injury update: The Minnesota Vikings are without their starting quarterback for the Week 8 game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday. Veteran Carson Wentz is suiting up for the role he has assumed since McCarthy's ankle injury back in Week 2. J.J. McCarthy #9 of the Minnesota Vikings looks on during the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles (Getty Images via AFP)

According to reports, JJ McCarthy might still be struggling with complications from his injury. He was listed as ‘questionable’ ahead of the Chargers matchup.

After McCarthy went through a workout on the field this week, the Vikings determined his ankle wasn't quite strong enough. “J.J., the medical staff, and myself were all kind of encouraged by where he’s at and the progress he’s making, but he’s just not there,” coach Kevin O' Connell said.

“If this was a Sunday game, maybe it would be a little bit different story and we could push it throughout the week to see where he’s at.”

Despite being injured, McCarthy will be Minnesota's emergency third quarterback. Rookie Max Brosmer will back up Wentz. The Vikings (3-3) have won two and lost two with Wentz, the 10th-year veteran who's on his sixth different team in the last six seasons.

JJ McCarthy sustained his injury after a hard tackle in his second NFL start, against the Atlanta Falcons.

“No, it’s not going to need to be something where he has to be 130%,” O’Connell said. “It’s about his effectiveness and his ability to go out and do his job for 60 minutes without having any setbacks or making his job more difficult than it has to be.”

Minnesota Vikings injury report

Ruled Out

FB C.J. Ham (hand)

LB Andrew Van Ginkel (neck)

Questionable

OT Christian Darrisaw (knee)

RB Aaron Jones (hamstring)

QB JJ McCarthy (ankle)

OT Brian O'Neill (knee)

RB Zavier Scott (wrist)

Off the Injury Report

DL Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (hip)

G Donovan Jackson (wrist)

QB Carson Wentz (shoulder)