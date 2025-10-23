Chargers vs Vikings start time: When and where to watch Thursday Night Football?

The Minnesota Vikings are heading to the SoFi Stadium, where they will face the Los Angeles Chargers in the Thursday Night Football fixture of Week 8. The Chargers started the season with three wins, but lost three of their next four games, to now be 4-3 on the season. Vikings are all even at 3-3. Los Angeles Chargers vs Minnesota Vikings: Live telecast, streaming, time, venue and other details(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Los Angeles Chargers vs Minnesota Vikings live coverage

This TNF game will be live on Amazon Prime Video and NFL+ streaming services. However, as per USA Today, those living in Los Angeles and Minnesota will be able to watch a simulcast of the game on local TV channels.

Los Angeles residents can catch the action live on KTTV (Fox 11) while those in Minnesota can tune in to KMSP (Fox 9).

This special arrangement is to ensure that local fans of both teams are not deprived of the action due to not having a subscription of the two streaming services.

Venue: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

Time: 8:15 PM ET, 5:15 PM Pacific

Live Telecast: KTTV-Fox 11 (Los Angeles), KMSP-Fox 9 (Minnesota)

Live Streaming: Amazon Prime Video, NFL+

Also read: Minnesota Vikings accused of lying about JJ McCarthy, Carson Wentz named as starting quarterback in huge move

Chargers vs Vikings preview

The Chargers have been struggling with their offense, according to NFL.com. Partly this is due to injuries and partly due to poor performance. Justin Herbert hasn’t been bad as a quarterback. He threw for 420 yards in the team’s last game. However, three sacks and two interceptions suggest not everything is going fine for him, too.

Herbert and Co. will be up against it in the Thursday night fixture, with the Vikings having the second-highest blitz rate in the league currently, per NFL.com. So, Herbert and the team’s O-line will have to be doubly cautious in this game.

On the other side, the Vikings have some issues at the QB position. Carson Wentz is set to make his fifth start, as JJ McCarthy is out with an injury. His efforts have been far from satisfactory, with 14 sacks in his four starts and a 2-2 record this season.

FAQs:

When do the Charges play the Vikings?

On Thursday night, at 8:15 PM ET.

Who will be the quarterbacks in the game?

Carson Wentz will be the QB for the Vikings while Justin Herbert will start at the position for the Chargers.

Where can I watch the game live?

On Amazon Prime Video and NFL+ online. Local channels KTTV and KMSP will telecast the games live in Los Angeles and Minnesota, respectively.