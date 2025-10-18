Search
Sat, Oct 18, 2025
New Delhi oC

Minnesota Vikings accused of lying about JJ McCarthy, Carson Wentz named as starting quarterback in huge move

ByHT Sports Desk
Published on: Oct 18, 2025 07:38 pm IST

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell has been accused of using JJ McCarthy's injury as an excuse.

The Minnesota Vikings benched JJ McCarthy for Week 7, and named Carson Wentz as their starting quarterback. According to NFL insider Ben Devine, Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell used McCarthy's injury as an excuse, and benched him due to poor form.

JJ McCarthy of the Minnesota Vikings warms up before a game.(Getty Images via AFP)
JJ McCarthy of the Minnesota Vikings warms up before a game.(Getty Images via AFP)

On Friday, O'Connell claimed that McCarthy would be the emergency third-string quarterback behind Wentz and Max Brosmer. "I thought (Carson) had a good week of practice as well as JJ," he said.

Also Read: Will Tyler Higbee play in Week 7: Huge injury update on Rams star ahead of Jaguars game

"Feel good about him being available but he will be the emergency third quarterback. We went into the last game with two (QBs) and didn't quite feel like that was the smartest thing to do- and feel good about where he'd be at if he had to play in that third quarterback capacity."

Ahead of facing his former team, the Eagles, Wentz said, "Earlier in my career, maybe I had a different feeling. But at the same time, you look over there and it's, I'm not even sure if there's anybody on the defensive side that I played with. You know, it just looks different."

"So, it's another opponent. A lot of respect for those guys. ... There's still a lot of good people that I have a lot of care for and respect for. But at the same time, that feels like multiple lifetimes ago," he added.

Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
News / Sports / US Sports / Minnesota Vikings accused of lying about JJ McCarthy, Carson Wentz named as starting quarterback in huge move
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On