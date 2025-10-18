Will Tyler Higbee play in Week 7: Huge injury update on Rams star ahead of Jaguars game

Tyler Higbee and the Los Angeles Rams are set to face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, and there is an update on the receiver's availability for the NFL game. He is currently listed on this week's injury report and did not participate in practice. His game status was not listed on the latest report. Tyler Higbee #89 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates after a touchdown.(Getty Images via AFP)

In the ongoing season, Higbee has bagged 10 receptions for 102 yards and one score. He has also registered 20.4 yards receiving per game.

Higbee has been dealing with a hip injury lately and was out of the team's Week 5 game against the San Francisco 49ers. He returned to action in Week 6 and was in sensational form vs. the Baltimore Ravens, catching four passes for 40 yards and a touchdown.

Rams head coach Sean McVay praised Higbee, calling him 'special'. "He’s a special and a rare human," he said.

"He's got this great aura about himself and great vibe. It’s why he's so revered by his teammates. He has just an incredible awareness and he loves the game. You talk about a guy that just enjoys competing, understands how to elevate and press the right buttons with his teammates. His celebrations are always great too. I loved the one that he had yesterday. I thought he made the most of his four opportunities that he had in the pass game. I think that's always good for us. I thought he competed well without the ball, even though our snaps were kind of minimal offensively. I thought he did a hell of a job.

""I think there's a ton of credit that [Tight Ends Coach] ‘Scooter’ [Scott] Huff deserves, but also Tyler Higbee for the improvement and the continued growth that you've seen from that group as a whole whether that's Davis Allen, Colby Parkinson and you're starting to see Terrence Ferguson continue to get some more ops [opportunities]. He's a special, special guy. I love him. He’s picked up in terms of that positive impact where he left off and he feels like he's playing fresh. I thought he played his most complete game yesterday," he added.

Higbee was absent for most of the 2024 season due to an ACL tear. He had a slow start in 2025, but has found his footing since then.