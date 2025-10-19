Chargers vs Colts Week 7 injury report: Who's in and who's out ahead of SoFi Stadium showdown?

The Los Angeles Chargers will host the Indianapolis Colts this Sunday, October 19, in what marks Week 7 of the NFL season. The game will be held at SoFi Stadium, where the Chargers will show off their new Charger Power uniforms during Legends Weekend. This matchup will be the 29th regular-season meeting between the two teams. So far, the Chargers lead the all-time series 18-10, having dominated four of the last five encounters. Interestingly, this will be the first time both sides meet at SoFi Stadium, adding extra excitement for fans on both ends. Chargers vs Colts Week 7 injury report: Injury woes hit both teams ahead of SoFi Stadium showdown(Getty Images via AFP)

The Chargers enter the game with a 4-2 record, while the Colts stand at an impressive 5-1. Both teams have had solid starts to their seasons, and Sunday’s clash could be a tone-setter for the rest of the year. However, both squads are battling injury concerns that could shape the outcome, as per chargers.com.

Colts vs Chargers injury report

Colts injury update

The Colts have been hit with a wave of injuries ahead of this game. Star wide receiver Josh Downs has been ruled out after suffering a concussion. His absence will hurt the team’s passing game, as he has been one of their reliable options. Another receiver, Ashton Dulin, will also miss the matchup due to a chest injury, which leaves the team thin at wideout as per Colts Wire.

The secondary has also taken a hit, with Charvarius Ward ruled out under concussion protocol. Veteran corner Kenny Moore II is listed as questionable with an Achilles issue. Running back Tyler Goodson is also out because of a groin injury, putting added pressure on the rest of the backfield to step up.

Chargers injury update

The Chargers also have their share of problems on the injury front. Left tackle Joe Alt is doubtful due to an ankle injury and is expected to miss his second straight game. Safety Elijah Molden is also doubtful with a thumb injury after sitting out practice.

Linebacker Khalil Mack is listed as questionable as he works his way back from an elbow issue. Running back Hassan Haskins is also questionable following a chest injury, which could further test the Chargers’ depth, as per chargers.com.

With both teams facing key absences, Sunday’s game promises to be an interesting contest of adjustments and resilience at SoFi Stadium.

